And now, the championship to determine the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area is officially set.

It will come down to two athletes who each played high school sports at Northside, as well as at the University of Arkansas. Both were also first-round draft picks by their respective professional sports franchises.

Also, after a tournament which has taken more than half a year to complete, the top two overall seeds remain standing.

Ron Brewer, the No. 1 overall seed, will face Matt Jones, the No. 2 overall seed, for the title of the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area.

Both Brewer and Jones won their respective polls in the semifinals by convincing margins.

Brewer posted his win against the lowest seed still remaining in the final four, No. 21 seed Connor Noland.

On the Times Record's Twitter page, Brewer got 62.4 percent of the votes to 37.6 percent for Noland, the former Greenwood football and baseball standout now playing baseball at Arkansas.

Then on the Times Record's Facebook page, Brewer picked up 63 percent of the votes while Noland finished with 37 percent.

Brewer, the former Northside basketball standout who helped lead the Grizzlies to a state title in 1974 and the Arkansas Razorback basketball team to the 1978 Final Four, will now get to play for another championship.

A first-round draftee by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1978 NBA Draft, Brewer squares off against Jones, who was drafted as a wide receiver by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the opening round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

In a highly anticipated match-up between two of the top Arkansas quarterbacks over the past 30 years, Jones defeated No. 3 seed Barry Lunney Jr. by a decisive margin in both polls.

On the Twitter poll, Jones picked up 70 percent of the votes to 30 percent for Lunney, who was also a football and baseball standout at Southside.

Then on Facebook, Jones earned another big win, getting 76 percent of the votes compared to 24 percent for Lunney.

Jones began his high school athletic career playing football and basketball at Van Buren before transferring to Northside prior to his senior season and continuing to play both sports.

He also played basketball while at Arkansas, but really made his name on the football field. Jones helped lead the Razorbacks to the 2002 SEC title game and was a catalyst on the team's then-record seven-overtime win at Ole Miss in 2001.

Jones will now attempt to finish off another epic run as he is one win away from being named the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area.

The championship match-up between Brewer and Jones will take place next week, with polls on both the Times Record's Twitter and Facebook pages.