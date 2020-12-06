The Ozark Hillbillies held a halftime lead on Stuttgart in their 4A quarterfinal on Friday.

However, the Ricebirds denied Ozark a second straight trip to the state semifinals.

Stuttgart eventually rallied to go in front and went on to a 35-21 win on its home field.

Ozark (9-4) held a 14-6 halftime lead but Stuttgart rallied to tie the score, 14-all, in the third quarter.

Stuttgart then took the lead for good on a 70-yard kickoff return and the Ricebirds added a long TD run in the fourth to seal the win.

Quarterback Harper Faulkenberry had three rushing TDs for the Hillbillies.

Hoxie 65, Paris 35

The Eagles’ magical season came to an end in Friday’s 3A quarterfinals.

Hoxie took a 39-15 halftime lead and then built a 51-27 advantage through three quarters.

Paris finished the season at 11-2.