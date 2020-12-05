In a match-up between two state champions from last season, the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs got the better of Bentonville.

The 5A state champion Lady Bulldogs rolled past Bentonville, a 6A state champion last season, 67-57 in a game played Thursday night at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena.

Here are five takeaways from the Lady Bulldogs’ big win:

1. Challenging schedule

Thursday’s game was just another one in what has been a grueling non-conference slate for Greenwood. But it is one that coach Clay Reeves designed to have his team battle-tested come the playoffs.

For the most part, the Lady Bulldogs have answered the call.

They moved their record to 3-1 after Thursday’s win. Their two other wins came on the road at 6A power North Little Rock, as well as a home win against 5A contender Lake Hamilton.

Greenwood still has non-conference games left against teams including Fayetteville and Northside.

2. Good start

The Lady Bulldogs started strong in Thursday’s win despite an early 5-2 deficit.

They used a 9-1 run to jump into the lead, 11-6, after senior Kinley Fisher drained a 3-pointer.

Greenwood then extended its lead to nine points, 19-10, at the end of the first quarter and maintained a sizable advantage at the half, 30-25.

3. Reaching the Summitt

Bentonville opened the second half with five straight points to tie the score at 30-all.

But that’s when Greenwood, specifically junior Abby Summitt, went to work.

Summitt promptly untied the score with a 3-pointer. She then added two more treys as part of a 14-3 run as Greenwood took an 11-point lead, 44-33.

For the game, Summitt finished with 16 points, one of three Lady Bulldogs in double figures. She also made five 3’s.

4. Not letting go

Bentonville made one more push, getting to within three points, 55-52, midway through the fourth quarter.

But Greenwood was able to withstand the charge. In the final three-plus minutes, the Lady Bulldogs converted 10-of-12 free throws to ice the win.

5. College signees

Two Greenwood seniors who have both signed to play college basketball were in double figures Thursday.

Fisher, who signed to play at Mercer University in Macon, Ga., led the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points. In the win against North Little Rock earlier this season, Fisher had 22 points.

Also in double figures Thursday was Shea Goodwin with 10 points. Goodwin will be playing at Arkansas-Monticello next season.

Another college signee, senior Ally Sockey, added seven points and came up with several steals, as Greenwood recorded 13 steals in the win. Sockey recently signed to play softball at Arkansas.

Up Next: Greenwood (3-1) is at home on Tuesday night to take on Fayetteville.