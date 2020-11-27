Area high school basketball coaches weren't sure if a season was going to be played with the coronavirus pandemic still raging onward.

So far, the ball has been tipped on a 2020-21 season, which officially got under way earlier this month.

However, coaches in Arkansas had to adjust on the fly to get games scheduled after the Arkansas Activities Association announced in early fall the revisions to the schedule.

The main point of emphasis in the schedule is that there will be no in-season tournaments.

In the case of basketball in Fort Smith, that means no Coca-Cola Classic for the boys and no Tournament of Champions for the girls, two events that have been popular events for more than 20 years.

Then, with the AAA making the scheduling decision just mere weeks before the start of a season, it left coaches constantly working the phones trying to get games on the docket.

For the most part, it's been a success.

"When the AAA came out and said there were no tournaments; we can't go to any tournaments and we can't have any tournaments in-state, then we waited around to see the total amount of (non-conference) games we could get, which was 12," Northside boys coach Eric Burnett said.

"And so I just started to calling all of the coaches that I normally play games against and kind of started putting feelers out to everybody, and I was able to get my games pretty quick."

Greenwood girls coach Clay Reeves also had minimal difficulty getting games on his schedule. In fact, Reeves had an inkling there were not going to be any tournaments played.

"We were anticipating tournaments to be canceled so we began working on replacement games several weeks before the AAA announced it," Reeves said. "It was fairly easy to find the games we have because they were looking for ways to improve their team also.

"We still have a couple open dates but could not find games. It will work great for us with the teams we added. They are all really good teams that can help us get better."

In fact, Reeves declared his team's non-conference schedule the "toughest" in Arkansas.

Those include 6A powers Northside, Fayetteville, Conway, North Little Rock, Cabot and Bentonville, which the Lady Bulldogs will play twice.

"This non-conference schedule will push our team every week," Reeves said. "It will have us prepared for January through March."

Michael Kinney, in his first season as Van Buren's girls coach after being promoted from assistant, didn't think finding games was a challenge either.

"As far as scheduling goes, it wasn’t too bad," Kinney said. "We knew there was a good chance tournaments were going to be canceled, so some of us coaches got a 'what if' schedule in case that happened.

"It took a little extra work but all coaches were in the same boat and just worked with each other."

There were some other factors to consider, especially in the case with Southside.

On the edge of campus, a brand-new arena is under construction, which won't be ready until the 2021-22 season.

Several other additions and renovations are taking place at Southside, including the Mavericks and Lady Mavericks no longer able to use what had been their gymnasium.

So that meant the team had to find a temporary home this season, which will be at Ramsey Junior High. Because of that, both boys coach Stewart Adams and girls coach Robert Brunk scheduled a slew of road non-conference games.

"Construction has made this a challenging season," Adams said. "We have only one home game in non-conference, so we will be road warriors."

The Mavericks have practiced at a number of different venues in town, even at Northside.

"Coach Eric Burnett and (Lady Bears) Coach Rickey Smith were generous enough to allow us to come practice at Northside during the month of September," Adams said.

But when putting together the Mavs' schedule, Adams wanted to make sure a majority of the road games were within close proximity.

That includes trips to Lavaca, Mansfield, Ozark, Alma and Waldron for both the Mavs and Lady Mavs.

"With the cancellation of all tournaments this season, it left us scrambling to complete our non-conference schedule," Adams said. "We managed to pick up a good schedule that will allow us to play some games in our neighborhood, so our parents and fans will be able to come to more games."

Brunk, in his second season with the Lady Mavs, likes the approach taken to the non-conference aspect of the schedule.

"I think that we have a really solid non-conference schedule," Brunk said. "We have some games versus some smaller programs that have been really good over the last few years. ... That is how we want it to be every night because that is how it will be once we get into our conference season."

Another trip Southside will be making is to Northside.

For the first time in several seasons, the "Battle of Rogers Avenue" returns to a campus venue after a stint at the Stubblefield Center on the UAFS campus.

Southside will play at Northside on Dec. 29, which was to have been when the Coke Classic was originally scheduled to be played.

"When we canceled the Coke Classic, (Fort Smith Public Schools athletic officials) said why don't we just play it when everyone was here on Christmas break and just make it like a community game, so that's kind of what we did," Burnett said.

And although there won't be a Coke Classic this season, Burnett saw a silver lining. Like Southside, Northside is in the process of building a gleaming new arena which will open up next season.

"If there was an opportunity for us not to have the Coke Classic, this would probably be the best year," Burnett said. "The reason why I say that is we've got two new gyms being built at Northside and Southside, and so if we couldn't do it this year, that would be OK.

"But next year, we'll get to play in our new gym and show our new gyms off to everybody in the tournament, and so it wasn't that big of a deal not to be able to have it this year because of the gym space we're having and the construction and all of that, so it worked out really good."

On the other hand, Smith hasn't been able to fully complete his non-conference schedule. But there are some oddities for the games the Lady Bears do play.

For instance, Northside has a home-and-home with Melbourne. The Lady Bears were home against Melbourne on Tuesday but will travel to there on Dec. 11.

Also, the Lady Bears go to small-school power Valley Springs this coming Tuesday and play at home on Dec. 4 against Marion.

Both the Lady Bears and Grizzlies also go to Oklahoma, this Friday at Putnam City West and also to Sequoyah-Tahlequah on Dec. 14.

"We really struggle to find games," Smith said. "Unfortunately, we cannot find very many local teams to play.

"Southside, Charleston and Greenwood will continually play us year after year, much respect to those coaches. And it helps all programs involved, as their record of championships prove. But after that, we will hit the road to play power teams all over the state of Arkansas and Oklahoma."

Northside’s boys also cross the Oklahoma border for a game at Tulsa Memorial on Dec. 17. Burnett remarked that Oklahoma teams aren’t allowed to go out of state this season, as Memorial was to have played at Northside.

Regardless of the unusual non-conference schedules this season, and coaches having to scramble to get games put together, it still beats the alternative.

"I didn't get a bad reaction (from his players) because they were coming into the year thinking maybe we won't get to play because of this pandemic," Burnett said. "But for us to be able to just play some games, they were excited about that."