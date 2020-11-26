Nate Jones is just like every other 7th grader in Scranton. He loves his school and he loves basketball. What sets Nate apart are the battles that he overcomes to play the game he loves.

Nate has Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), Chiari malformation and celiac disease, which has him wheelchair-bound.

Every day at recess, Nate plays basketball on the concrete courts at the school. Ask anyone on campus, including his Superintendent Toby Cook, and they will tell you Nate is an excellent basketball player. Some of the faculty and staff at the school noticed that, though Nate had a goal at his house, his family had to push him out on the grass so he could play. That is when the community of Scranton does what they do best, rally together to meet the needs of those in the community.

Donors and laborers joined in with the school teams and faculty to build what has become known as Nate’s Court.

Now, just outside his home, Nate has a 30 by 30 foot concrete court all his own. The court is much loved by Nate and his family, but it is also a symbol of inspiration for the community to, as Toby Cook said, "do better" for those you have the ability to help.

And just in case you were wondering, Nate’s first shot was a swish.