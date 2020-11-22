For a change, the most compelling college football team in the state of Oklahoma doesn't reside in Norman.

And, as interesting as they are on and off the field from the head coach on down, it's not the team from Stillwater, either.

Instead, go up to Tulsa to check out one of the best stories in college football this season.

The University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane isn't merely putting together a comeback season after having suffered through three straight sub-.500 campaigns.

They're literally putting together a comeback season.

Of Tulsa's five wins this season, four of those have occurred after trailing by double digits. The Golden Hurricane trailed at UCF and at home against East Carolina by double digits before rallying to win both.

But, in a recent six-day span, the Golden Hurricane took it a step further.

Last weekend, Tulsa trailed a ranked SMU squad, 21-0, early in the second quarter. But the Golden Hurricane gradually rallied and eventually pulled out a 28-24 win.

Then on Thursday, the Golden Hurricane did it again, in a way that even using adjectives like unbelievable can't describe.

Tulsa trailed Tulane, 14-0, after three quarters. The Golden Hurricane also had their starting quarterback injured, and their back-up quarterback injured.

Enter third-string QB Davis Brin, a sophomore.

All Brin did was throw for 266 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another.

He helped rally Tulsa from that 14-0 deficit to tie the score at 14-all. Tulane regained the lead late, and Tulsa was once again in dire straits in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

But someway, somehow, the Golden Hurricane dug deep once more.

On the final play of regulation, Brin threw a 37-yard Hail Mary that landed in the outstretched hands of JuanCarlos Santana in the end zone over a sea of Green Wave defenders.

Touchdown; then the extra point sent the game into overtime.

Both Tulsa and Tulane kicked field goals to start the overtime period. Then the Green Wave got the ball to start the second overtime, and were driving for a score.

But that's when perhaps the most charmed college football team in the land got some more magic.

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins read a pass and stepped in front to pick off a pass at his own 4-yard line. Collins didn't stop there, going in untouched for a walk-off 96-yard interception return and giving the Golden Hurricane another mind-boggling win.

It added to what has already been an impact season for Collins, perhaps the best defensive player in all of college football. Along with his walk-off pick-six, Collins finished with a team-high 15 tackles.

Collins leads the team on the season with 48 stops, incluidng 10 1/2 tackles for loss. He also has four sacks and four picks, returning two of those for TDs.

Thursday's win also gave Tulsa a perfect 5-0 record in the American Athletic Conference. The Golden Hurricane are 5-1 overall, with the lone loss coming to Oklahoma State in a game Tulsa led for the most part.

The Golden Hurricane try for another compelling win next weekend when they go to Houston. They also had two games just rescheduled, as Tulsa now goes to Navy on Dec. 5 and the following week, returns home on Dec. 12 to face Cincinnati in a big conference showdown.

If Tulsa keeps on winning, it is in line to play in the conference championship game on Dec. 19. And with a win in that game, who knows, a New Year's Six bowl could be in the offing.

Now that would truly be a comeback in a season full of them for the Golden Hurricane.

*****

Last month, I went to Grundy Center, Iowa when my mother-in-law passed in order to be with her family.

The day after her passing, my nephew Jacob Hoy still played in his eighth-grade football game. The next night, another nephew, Cooper Hoy, played in his game for the Grundy Center High School varsity, which was undefeated and ranked No. 1 in Class 1A.

I wrote about that in a column.

Wanted to give the readers a follow-up on Cooper's Grundy Center Spartans.

The Spartans stayed undefeated and returned to play for a state title for the second straight season, which was on Thursday.

However, Grundy Center's title bid came up short as a powerful Iowa City Regina squad used a big second-quarter to pull away from the Spartans, winning 52-28.

But the Spartans still kept fighting even with the outcome already been decided. They scored a pair of late touchdowns.

Despite the tough ending, congrats to Cooper and the rest of the Spartans on a great season.