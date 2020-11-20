The Greenwood Bulldogs look to lock up another Thanksgiving weekend of football on Friday night.

Greenwood hosts Mountain Home in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs at Smith-Robinson Stadium.

They’ll also look to duplicate a similar performance against the Bombers from seven weeks ago in a rematch of 6A-West foes.

The winner will advance to the semifinal round.

Here’s five keys to Friday’s second round playoff game in Greenwood:

HOW’D THEY GET HERE

Greenwood is the top-ranked team in Class 6A and fourth overall in the Arkansas Sports Media Poll and has been most of the season.

Last week, the Bulldogs started a little sluggish and was tied at 7-7 when West Memphis scored on the first play of the second quarter but then rolled to a 55-7 win.

Mountain Home rallied to a 24-20 win over Pine Bluff in the first round.

Pine Bluff took a 20-17 lead with 1:27 left, but Gage Hershberger returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards to Pine Bluff’s 11. On the next play, Hershberger scored for the win.

KEY MATCH-UP

Mountain Home’s running game against Greenwood’s defense.

The Bombers are capable of throwing the football with senior quarterback Bryce McKay throwing for 1,433 yards and 14 touchdowns, but it’s the running game that powers them.

McKay has also rushed for 1,226 yards and 11 touchdowns with running back Gage Hershberger on the verge of the 1,000-yard mark with 986 yards and nine scores.

With Ty Cowan anchoring the middle of Greenwood’s defense and a healthy Jordan Hanna roaming everywhere, the Bulldogs are giving up just 130 yards per game on the ground but they have given up 13 touchdowns on the ground.

KEY TO VICTORY

For Greenwood, another 200/200 game.

The Bulldogs have passed and rushed for at least 200 yards each in three of the last four games.

Last week, L.D. Richmond and Hunter Houston combined to throw for 234 yards while the rushing game earned 206 yards on 36 carries.

"We do what we need to do," senior offensive tackle Braden Stein said. "Whatever’s working, we take advantage of it until we need to do something else."

For Mountain Home, the key to victory will be forcing Greenwood into another slow start.

Last week, West Memphis forced Greenwood into two scoreless drives in the first quarter out of three possessions.

"We talked about it," Stein said. "We knew we needed to pick it up. We held each other accountable and fixed it."

Greenwood lost a fumble and failed to convert a first down. On their first play of the second quarter, the Bulldogs lost a yard on a screen pass.

"We dropped some balls early that we don’t normally drop," Greenwood head coach Chris Young said. "We fell down on a route. We caught a tunnel screen and fell down, just mistakes that we normally don’t make. We can’t do that.

"When we’re consistent on offense, we’re pretty good. When we make mistakes and get behind the chains, we’re not very good."

In the first meeting against Mountain Home, Greenwood scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and three more in the second quarter to jump to a 40-0 lead. The Bulldogs want more of that rather than last week.

"The further you go, the harder it is to overcome a bad quarter," Young said. "We’ve got to come out and start fast, and play well in the first quarter and jump on people."

BIG GUYS UP FRONT

The offensive line of Stein and Christian Brown at tackles, Jeremiah Presson and Easton Erwin at guards, and center Ethan Cole have been solid in the passing game but especially the run game, providing the impetus for running back Hunter Wilkinson, who ran for 118 yards and three scores last week.

"I love to see Hunter getting those big yards, the big gains," Stein said. "It’s nice to see. We were locked in and focused on running the ball and everybody doing their job."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senior safety Tatum Sadler sparked the defense last week for Greenwood’s fourth defensive touchdown of the season, darting and weaving his way 60 yards after an interception on the first play of the fourth quarter.

"Sadler’s return, I asked our defensive coaches why we’re not playing him at running back," Young said. "I’m happy for him. He’s a great leader for our football team. I was excited for him to get a touchdown. That’s why we’re out here."

Colin Daggett also returned an interception for a touchdown, going 25 yards for the third-quarter score. Jayden Jasna had a third interception for the Bulldogs, which Greenwood turned into a 49-7 lead in the third quarter.

TODAY’S TICKET

Mountain Home at Greenwood

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Mountain Home 6-5, 3-4 6A-West; Greenwood 11-0, 6-0 6A-West

Rankings: Greenwood is No. 1 in Class 6A and No. 4 overall in the Arkansas Sports Media Poll; Mountain Home is No. 5 in Class 6A.

Last week: Mountain Home defeated Pine Bluff, 24-20; Greenwood defeated West Memphis, 55-7

Last meeting: Greenwood won, 40-7, on Oct. 2