FAYETTEVILLE — A high school teammate in Harvey, La. of former Razorbacks 2018 and 2019 All-SEC linebacker Scoota Harris and committed to sign with Arkansas, Greg Brooks Jr. at the last second could've stayed home and played for LSU.

Obviously Brooks didn’t. The Arkansas sophomore nickel back starts against those belatedly offering LSU Tigers in Saturday’s 11 a.m. SEC Network televised SEC West clash at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"They offered me at the last second," Brooks recalled after the Razorbacks practiced Tuesday. "It was actually on Signing Day. I think Joe (Foucha, the now sophomore Arkansas safety from New Orleans) also had the offer."

Did he ponder it?

"Nothing of it," Brooks said. "My coach told me and I was like, 'Oh well.' It didn't really matter to me. I really didn't care."

Brooks would have been on a national champion had he signed with Ed Orgeron’s 15-0 2019 Tigers.

But he still seems happy with his Arkansas choice. He even sees reviewing the belated LSU offer as an incentive as these Tigers, 2-3, oppose Razorbacks improved from the last two years consecutive SEC 0-8, 0-8 to 3-4 coming into Saturday’s game whose winner brings home the Golden Boot Trophy.

"It's a little extra," Brooks said. "I want to get that trophy, especially since we're playing them boys from The Boot."

Brooks acknowledges he was not a ready for prime time player cast as a true freshman starter last year when Heisman Trophy winning LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and his all-star cast of departed receivers whipped the Hogs, 56-20 in Baton Rouge, La.

And though Arkansas comes off its first totally subpar defensive game pierced by Florida Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Kyle Trask’s six touchdown passes and 63-35 Gators’ victory last week, Brooks knows under first-year Coach Sam Pittman and new defensive coordinator/safeties coach Barry Odom and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter that he’s proven a far better sophomore than he was a freshman.

"I really didn't even know what I was doing last year," Brooks said. "They just had me in the fire. This year, I'm starting to understand it more."

That includes giving Florida and Trask their due and realizing the success he’s achieved with 25 tackles and a pick-six touchdown interception,

"I put this past week behind us," Brooks said. "We're moving forward."

Jalen Catalon, an All-SEC candidate Arkansas safety after redshirting last year coming with Brooks into Chad Morris’ second and last Razorbacks freshman class, sees an immense switch from Brooks’ 2019 game to 2020.

"You can just tell he’s got a year under his belt," Catalon said. "He’s starting to see things a lot faster. I see what he was saying, because this year is kind of like my first year, too. Each game I feel myself kind of progress, and I think that’s what he’s seeing out of himself and starting to make plays that I don’t think he realized that he could make."

Under Pittman, Odom and defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc, fifth-year senior defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall has blossomed from perpetual second-teamer to defensive captain, stalwart starter and NFL prospect.

"I’ve talked to several different (NFL) guys about him," Pittman, hoping to return from covid-19 quarantine to Wednesday’s practice, said on his Tuesday Zoom press conference. "He’s played his way into a draftable player, I believe. He’s had a really good year and I’m proud for him and I believe he will get looks in the NFL."

Notoriously a man of few words spares his speech on the Golden Boot quest more than maybe pro future.

"We haven't had that thing since I came in my (2016) redshirt freshman year," Marshall said. "I really want to get it back and go across there and grab. That will be a memory that won't be forgotten."

NFL aspirations?

"It's just keep working hard and be a blue collar worker in words Coach Pitt said and try to work my way up there best I can," Marshall said.

Off his 82 and 47-yard touchdown receptions from quarterback Feleipe Franks against Florida, sophomore receiver Mike Woods was made media available post Tuesday’s practice.

Razorbacks main receivers Treylon Burks (34 catches, 508 yards, 5 touchdowns) and Woods (23 catches, 413 yards and 4 touchdowns) appear more counted upon than ever with last week’s season-ending knee injury to explosive senior De’Vion Warren (15 catches, 278 and 3 touchdowns and 4 rushes for 44 yards).

Franks won’t rely on just Burks and Woods as wideouts, Woods asserts.

"Obviously it hurts to see De’Vion go down," Woods said. "But it’s next man up. It’s been that way all year. T-Mo (Tyson Morris) and Trey Knox, those are the guys who are going to have to step up for us. Plain and simple it’s those two guys."