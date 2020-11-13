It's a good news/bad news scenario for the Southside Mavericks on Friday.

The good news is, despite winning just two regular-season games, the Mavs are in the playoffs.

However, the bad news is they have a tough assignment right out of the gate, traveling to face a North Little Rock team that has just one loss, which was to two-time defending 7A champion Bryant.

Here are four keys to watch for in Southside's 7A first-round playoff game Friday:

1. What's at stake

Under normal circumstances, the Mavericks would have been putting away the football gear and gotten ready for off-season.

They got the No. 7 seed from the 7A-West and in the past, the top six from each conference advanced to the playoffs. However, due to the Arkansas Activities Association allowing every school to make the postseason this year, it gives Southside a fresh start.

North Little Rock, the No. 2 seed from the 7A-Central, bounced back last week from that loss to Bryant to down Cabot in its regular-season finale.

The winner of Friday's playoff will move on to next week's 7A quarterfinal against Little Rock Catholic, which advanced after its scheduled first-round opponent, Bentonville West, opted out of the playoffs due to COVID-19.

2. Powerful offense

North Little Rock, with the exception of the Bryant game, has been rolling offensively.

The Charging Wildcats are averaging 399 yards of offense for the season. In last week's win against Cabot, they rushed for 330 yards while passing for 158 more.

Quarterback Kareame Cotton has thrown for 1,293 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his last four ballgames, Cotton has thrown eight TD passes.

Tailback Frederick O'Donald has rushed for 730 yards and 10 TDs. Against Cabot, he ran for 106 yards on 14 carries and reached the end zone twice.

3. Can history repeat

Though Southside may be a decided underdog on Friday, history has shown that it has given North Little Rock all it could handle in the postseason.

In 2006, Southside went to North Little Rock for a semifinal playoff and came away with a 40-34 win en route to its run to the state championship.

Three years later, Southside traveled again to NLR for another semifinal and used some late-game magic to grab a 24-23 win.

In 2018, the Mavericks went toe-to-toe with the defending 7A champion Charging Wildcats in a 7A quarterfinal before NLR was barely able to survive, winning 48-45.

4. Facts and figures

The Mavericks are averaging 254 yards of offense entering the 7A playoffs. ... Southside quarterback David Sorg has thrown for 1,089 yards and 12 TDs. In last week's loss to Springdale, Sorg threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns. ... Maverick receiver Luke Wyatt has caught 34 passes for 575 yards and eight TDs, while tight end Dmitri Lloyd has 23 receptions for 309 yards and three TDs. Last week, Wyatt and Lloyd combined for six catches and 100 yards as well as three touchdowns. ... North Little Rock has won five straight games in the series with former 7A-Central conference rival Southside.

7A Playoffs - First Round

Southside at North Little Rock

TIME: 7 p.m.

BROADCAST: 106.3 FM; Southside HS Athletics YouTube channel.

RECORDS: Southside 2-8; NLR 8-1.

RANKINGS: Southside is not ranked; NLR is ranked No. 3 overall in the state and No. 3 in 7A in this week's statewide media poll.

LAST WEEK: Southside lost to Springdale, 28-14; NLR defeated Cabot, 48-31.

LAST TIME: NLR won, 28-14, in 2019.