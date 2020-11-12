For an unprecedented third consecutive season, the Poteau Pirates laid claim to a District 4A-4 championship.

The Pirates led from start to finish and the defense once again did their job as they won, 21-7, at Broken Bow last week in a game which decided the district title.

Poteau (8-2, 7-0), which also won its eighth straight game, had 207 yards rushing in the win. Todd Mattox had 106 of those yards on 21 carries with a touchdown.

The Pirates also got rushing TDs from Jase Mankin and Dean Odom.

Poteau completed only one pass, but it was an important one, an 11-yarder from Colton Williamson to Dax Collins on a fourth-down play which set up the Pirates' opening TD.

The Pirate defense then did the rest. They held Broken Bow to just 35 offensive plays and eight first downs while recording eight quarterback pressures.

Poteau also forced four turnovers. Williamson and Caden Warren picked off passes, while Odom and Kix Fenton recovered fumbles. Odom registered 10 tackles as well.

The Pirates are now taking a well-deserved week off before focusing their attention toward repeating as 4A champions.

Poteau will draw a bye in the opening round and will return to action on Nov. 20 at home against the winner of Friday's first-round playoff between Fort Gibson and Skiatook.

The Pirates, on paper, also have a very navigable path back to the 4A title game. Five of the top seven teams in the final Associated Press 4A poll are on the other side of the bracket, including No. 1 Wagoner and No. 2 Weatherford.

On the side of the bracket with No. 3 ranked Poteau is No. 5 Blanchard. Hilldale and Newcastle, ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, are on the opposite side.

Sallisaw

The Black Diamonds got a much-needed win before beginning postseason play.

Sallisaw rolled past Stilwell, 48-6, last Friday at Perry F. Lattimore Stadium. The Diamonds (4-4, 4-3 4A-4) rolled up 531 yards of offense, 311 of those coming in the opening half.

Quarterback Jaxon McTyre threw four TD passes, three of those to tight end Ty McHenry, including an 8-yard strike in the first quarter to put Sallisaw in front to stay. Their last TD hookup went for 25 yards late in the third quarter, extending Sallisaw's lead to 42-6.

McTyre also tossed a 9-yard TD pass to Brock Streun late in the first half, giving the Diamonds a 23-0 advantage.

Sallisaw's defense also held Stilwell to 222 yards of offense, including 70 yards rushing. Rylee Scavo recovered a fumble to set up the Diamonds' first TD and also recovered an onside kick which set up another TD.

The Diamonds, the No. 4 seed from 4A-4, open up the 4A playoffs at home against Oologah, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Friday.

Muldrow

The Bulldogs got their first win in their regular season finale, blasting Tulsa McLain, 41-6, at Marty Rogers Field last Friday.

Kaden Chandler scored the team's first two TDs, one on a 5-yard reception from quarterback Reid Sutton and the other on a 34-yard run. Chandler finished the game with 87 yards rushing.

Muldrow then extended its lead to 20-0 in the second quarter on a 64-yard TD pass from Sutton to Trenden Collins.

In the second half, Sean Irvan added a pair of TD runs, and Hayden Livermore recovered a fumble in the end zone.

Muldrow (1-7) will be the No. 6 seed from 4A-4 and will travel to face Grove, the No. 3 seed from 4A-3, this Friday in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

Spiro

Following two straight weeks of canceled games, the Bulldogs will return to the field in postseason action.

Spiro will be at home to face Valliant in the opening round of the 2A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 6-1 but haven't played since Oct. 23, a road win at Keys.

Since then, games against Vian and Pocola were canceled due to issues related to COVID-19.

The Valliant-Spiro winner will advance to the second round and play the winner of the first-round playoff between Heavener and Idabel, which has been moved to Saturday night.

Roland

The Rangers will be making their first postseason appearance since 2015 when they start the 2A playoffs on Friday.

Roland will be at home to take on Antlers in a first-round game set to kick off at 7 p.m.

The Rangers (5-3) had their final two regular-season games canceled due to COVID-19. Roland is the No. 4 seed from 2A-5 while Antlers is the No. 5 seed from 2A-6.

That winner will move on to face the top seed from 2A-6, Eufaula, in a second-round playoff next week.

Arkoma

The Mustangs only got to play two District B-6 games as several games got canceled.

But they were still able to secure a first-round home playoff as the Class B postseason gets under way. Arkoma (5-2) will take on Porum on Friday night.

It will be a rematch of a game played earlier this season, with the Mustangs rolling to a 47-0 win on Sept. 25.