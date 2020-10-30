For the second consecutive week, Southside heads up I-49 seeking a 7A-West triumph.

The Mavericks came away empty-handed last week, so they're going back to Northwest Arkansas determined to have a better outcome Friday as Southside goes to Bentonville West.

Here are four keys to Friday's 7A-West match-up:

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Southside is still in search of a signature win. The Mavericks' two wins this season have come against squads which have just one win in Russellville and Rogers Heritage.

As for West, it is still staying within striking distance of first-place Bentonville. Those two teams face off next week. Currently, West is in third place in the conference, a half-game back of Har-Ber, which handed West its lone 7A-West defeat.

McDONALD LAND

West is led by quarterback Dalton McDonald, who engineers an offense which is averaging 31 points per game.

McDonald has thrown for 1,666 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding nearly 400 yards on the ground to go with six TDs.

In last week's win at Rogers Heritage, McDonald completed 10-of-15 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Although West won handily at Heritage, West was actually still out-gained. Heritage had 296 yards while West had 267 yards.

SEEKING BALANCE

The morning of Southside's game at Har-Ber last week, senior Parker Wehunt was pressed into service as the Mavericks' starting quarterback.

Wehunt threw for 227 yards and two TDs. But despite the return of senior tailback Jackson Riddle, the Mavs were held to 74 yards rushing in the loss.

Only twice this season has Southside gained more yards on the ground than through the air. One was the season-opening loss to Northside when the Mavs had their highest rushing total to date with 152 yards.

The Mavs' highest offensive total was 385 yards in their first win, at Russellville.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Southside and West are squaring off for the third consecutive season. The two teams split the prior two seasons, with the Mavs winning in 2018 before West turned the tables a season ago. ... Three Maverick defenders registered double figures in tackles in last week's loss to Har-Ber. Eli Lyles finished with 14 tackles, while Landen Chaffey added 13 and Dakota Wareham had 11 stops. ... Southside receiver Luke Wyatt caught a TD pass last week. He now has 10 TDs over his last six ballgames. ... Another Maverick receiver, Desmond Lopez-Fulbright, had a season-high four receptions last week. ... Southside returns home next week to take on Springdale.

Southside at Bentonville West

TIME: 7 p.m.

BROADCAST: 106.3 FM; Southside HS Athletics YouTube channel.

RECORDS: Southside 2-6, 1-3 7A-West; Bentonville West 5-3, 3-1.

RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked in this week’s statewide media poll.

LAST WEEK: Southside lost to Springdale Har-Ber, 28-19; Bentonville West defeated Rogers Heritage, 48-14.

LAST TIME: Bentonville West won, 37-13, in 2019.