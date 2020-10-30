Coming off back-to-back losses to Conway and North Little Rock, the Northside Grizzlies face another outstanding 7A-Central squad Friday.

The Grizzlies travel to Cabot to take on a Panther squad which started 5-0 but has now dropped two straight games themselves.

Here are four keys to Friday's match-up:

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Both the Grizzlies and the Panthers attempt to get up off the deck following tough conference losses.

The Grizzlies are seeking to avoid a .500 record after starting the season having won four of their first five ballgames.

Cabot is attempting to rebound after back-to-back defeats to Conway and to No. 1 ranked Bryant.

GEE WHIZ

Northside's defense will have to deal with one of the conference's top players, Cabot quarterback Tyler Gee.

Already this season, Gee has thrown for nearly 1,700 yards and has 20 touchdowns. He has had three games of 300 passing yards or more, with a high of 375 yards in Cabot's loss to Conway.

In last week's loss to Bryant, Gee threw for 278 yards and a TD.

SLOWING THEM DOWN

Gee is part of a Cabot offense which has averaged 34.9 points per game.

Though Gee had a respectable outing in the loss to Bryant, Cabot was held to 25 yards rushing by the powerful Hornets.

Already twice this season, the Panthers have gained at least 500 yards of total offense. They had 521 against Conway and 503 in their season-opening win against Searcy.

Cabot also had 496 yards in a non-conference win against Collierville, Tenn.

The Panthers' lowest offensive output was actually in a win, as they were held to 284 yards despite a 36-32 win against Jonesboro in their second game. The second-lowest total was 320 in the loss to Bryant.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Cabot has currently won three straight in the series against the Grizzlies, who last beat the Panthers in 2016. ... Northside quarterback Drey Norwood has thrown for 943 yards and nine TDs. ... The Grizzlies got a big piece of their offense back last week with the return of senior receiver Tyheen Prosise, who caught seven passes for 100 yards. ... Northside is averaging 295 yards of total offense while allowing an average of 306 yards. ... Grizzly wide receiver Walker Catsavis has four TDs over the last four games, including the team's lone TD in last week's loss.

Northside at Cabot

TIME: 7 p.m.

BROADCAST: 98.7 FM; GrizzlyTV YouTube channel.

RECORDS: Northside 4-3, 1-3 7A-Central; Cabot 5-2, 1-2.

RANKINGS: Northside is not ranked; Cabot is ranked No. 9 overall and No. 5 in 7A in the statewide media poll.

LAST WEEK: Northside lost to North Little Rock, 45-7; Cabot lost to Bryant, 42-14.

LAST TIME: Cabot won, 40-7, in 2019.