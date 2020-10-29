Mansfield is one win away from its 20th win.

Not to mention one win away from an appearance in the state championship match.

The Lady Tigers raised their record to 19-0 after a sweep against Flippin Wednesday morning in the 2A state quarterfinals at Cutter Morning Star.

Mansfield prevailed, 25-17, 25-15, 25-7.

The Lady Tigers will play at 1 p.m. Thursday against Crowley’s Ridge Academy in the 2A semifinals.

Brooke Wright had 18 kills and Skylynn Harris had 17 in Wednesday’s quarterfinal win. Natalie Allison added seven kills along with 23 assists and six aces.

Also for Mansfield, Madelen Jones had 26 assists and Kiara Thomas had 12 digs.

Paris 3, Baptist Prep 0

The Lady Eagles were shocked in last season’s 3A quarterfinal round.

Wednesday, they advanced into this season’s 3A semifinals after a win in the state tournament at Little Rock Episcopal. 25-14, 25-18, 25-20.

Paris (15-3) will take on Hoxie at 1 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.

The Lady Eagles finished off the opening set Wednesday behind some key serves from Jacee Hart. Paris then rallied from a 15-8 deficit in the second set to eventually go up 2-0.

Then in the third set, Paris went up 10-5 and gradually went on to record the sweep, as Akira Robinson - who had 12 kills in the Lady Eagles’ opening-round win Tuesday - had a kill for match point.

Hoxie 3, Charleston 2

The Lady Tigers nearly took down undefeated Hoxie Wednesday, but fell two points short in the end.

Hoxie survived the 3A state quarterfinal match, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21, 17-15.

Charleston took the opening set as Delcie Young had a kill on set point. Hoxie then won the next two sets and was leading in the fourth before Charleston (13-8) rallied, with Gracie Koch’s kill forcing the decisive fifth set.