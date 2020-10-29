The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs had minimal trouble putting away Marion in the opening set of Wednesday’s 5A state quarterfinal match.

It was a bit more difficult the next two sets, but the Lady Bulldogs still found a way to win both.

As a result, Greenwood moved into the semifinal round after sweeping Marion at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena in Greenwood, winning 25-14, 25-23, 25-23.

Greenwood (19-1) will play for a trip to Hot Springs at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 5A semifinals. The Lady Bulldogs will play the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between West Memphis and Hot Springs Lakeside, with Thursday’s winner moving on to Saturday’s 5A title match in Hot Springs.

In the opening set Wednesday, Greenwood raced out to a 10-4 lead and later went up 24-13 before finishing things off.

But the second set was a drastically different story, as Marion scored the first eight points. Marion also led by eight points at a later juncture, 13-5.

However, the Lady Bulldogs roared back to life, gradually creeping to within striking distance before finally tying the score at 23-all.

Greenwood then scored the next two points, capped by a kill down the line from freshman Myia McCoy, to stun Marion and grab a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.

The two teams then battled for the lead in the third set. Just like the prior set, Greenwood and Marion each had 23 points.

And just like the second set, the Lady Bulldogs went ahead 24-23; then finished off the match on a kill from senior Hannah Watkins.

McCoy ended up leading the Lady Bulldogs with 11 kills, five of those coming in the second set. Watkins, Larkin Luke and Caylee Ciesla each had eight kills apiece, and Luke recorded two solo blocks as well.

Seniors Maddi Pugh and Jocelyn Sewell ended up with 17 and 16 digs, respectively. Another senior, Anna Johnson, finished with 25 assists while making eight digs, while senior Allison Rose served a pair of aces.