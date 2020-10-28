FAYETTEVILLE - Northside was determined to win its second straight opening-round match at the 6A state volleyball tournament.

However, Rogers - which lost to the Lady Bears last season at state - made sure a repeat wasn’t in the offing.

Rogers survived a hard-fought opening set and took control midway through the second set. Rogers went on to end the Lady Bears’ season with a three-set win, 26-24, 25-18, 25-13, at Fayetteville High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Last season, Northside won its opening-round match at state against Rogers, with the Lady Bears pulling out a five-set triumph.

It appeared to continue to be tight in Tuesday’s rematch.

Down 5-1 early, Northside fought back to tie it at 10-all; then went up 12-11 after a kill from Alyssa Brown.

The Lady Bears then surged ahead, 16-12, and later 18-13, on an ace from Tori Sumbler.

Rogers came right back to even it at 21-all. Then the two teams traded the lead, and the score was even again at 23-all.

After Rogers broke the tie on the ensuing point, Brown’s kill forced another tie score, this time 24-all. But Rogers got a kill and then the Lady Bears made a hitting error which ended the opening set.

Both teams continued to go back and forth in the second set. A kill from sophomore Za’Kari Gurule’ enabled Northside to tie it at 11-all.

However, Rogers proceeded to score six of the next seven points to establish some momentum.

The Lady Bears closed to within four, 21-17, on a kill from junior Dynasty Andrews, but Rogers reeled off the next three points to eventually seize control with a 2-0 lead in the match.

After the score was tied at 5-all to start the third set, Rogers went on another big run, starting with a 9-1 run and also forged an 18-9 advantage.

The Lady Bears (11-11) played an entire roster of underclassmen on the court Tuesday.