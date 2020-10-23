For the second time in as many weeks, the Southside volleyball squad was taken to five sets by Springdale Har-Ber.

And for the second time in as many weeks, the Lady Mavs needed a big rally in the fifth set to wrest away a win.

Southside also rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the match to defeat Har-Ber in five (25-16, 20-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-13) in Wednesday's 6A-West conference semifinal held at Chaffin Junior High.

The Lady Mavs then played at Fayetteville Thursday night for the 6A-West championship. However, Southside was defeated by Fayetteville, as the Lady Mavs will be the No. 2 seed from the West at next week’s 6A state tournament.

Here are five takeaways from Southside's win on Wednesday:

1. Resiliency

After dropping the first set, Har-Ber took the next two and then started the fourth set strong, taking a 7-3 lead.

But Southside roared back with a 9-0 run to eventually seize control and force the decisive fifth set.

"I mean, honestly, we just keep fighting and don't give up," senior hitter Hayley Hall said. "Even when it looks rough, like when we were down two sets to one, you keep fighting and get your act together and start communicating better."

2. An important time out

But the Lady Mavs saved their biggest rally for the fifth and final set.

Har-Ber raced out to a 10-5 lead and had served three aces in the process. Southside assistant coach Payton Northington - who was filling in for coach Natalie Throneberry - called time.

"I told them that they weren't playing how they needed to play," Northington said. "They weren't playing Southside volleyball, they were too focused on what Har-Ber was doing and not focused enough on what we needed to concentrate on.

"I just said, 'Just play your game, play together and play our game and you'll be all right,' and that ended up to be true."

The Lady Mavs responded with four straight points, beginning with back-to-back kills from senior outside hitter Avery Fitzgerald, to make things very interesting.

3. Surging forward

Southside then took its first lead of the fifth set, 13-12. The Lady Mavs never trailed again.

Junior hitter Olivia Melton then accounted for their final two points with a block and a kill on match point.

"That's what we needed," Northington said.

"I talked to Olivia about mid-match and I said, 'We need you to make smart plays. We don't need you to be flashy, we just need you to make smart plays,’ and that's what she did and she got that win, that was awesome."

4. Left no doubt

Southside finished the match with a 10-3 run. Even when things looked bleak, the players remained steadfast in their belief they were going to mount a comeback.

So yes, there was no doubt the Lady Mavs were going to find a way. Especially during the pivotal time out called by Northington.

"No; never," junior hitter Toree Tiffee said when asked if the team showed any signs of panic. "Never with (Northington) or Coach T-Berry.

"I think they know how strong of a team we are and that we can push through because they teach us that every day."

5. Fitting in

Southside goes into next week’s 6A state tourney with a very experienced team, led by Fitzgerald (23 kills, 11 digs and four aces on Wednesday), senior setter Hannah Hogue (49 assists and nine digs) and senior middle blocker Aleigha Johnson (nine kills and four blocks).

Tiffee (18 kills and nine digs), Melton (four kills, three blocks and nine digs) and Hall (three kills and four blocks) all have returning experience as well.

But a newcomer to the team has made a name for herself in sophomore libero Tinsley Freeman, who led the team in digs in Wednesday's win with 16.

"I feel very blessed to have this opportunity to be able to play with these girls," Freeman said. "They are amazing teammates and I wouldn't change it for the world and it is such a great opportunity to get to play up with them."

Up Next: Southside (13-3) returns to Fayetteville for next week's 6A State Tournament. The Lady Mavericks will draw a first-round bye and will play a quarterfinal match at noon on Wednesday.