Last week, Northside fell behind early and never recovered in an eventual loss to Conway.

The Grizzlies want to avoid a similar fate on Friday, as an undefeated and highly ranked North Little Rock squad comes to Mayo-Thompson Stadium on Northside's Senior Night.

Here are five keys to Friday's 7A-Central game:

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Northside continues to seek a win against the elite teams in the conference. Not being able to do so against Bryant and Conway, the Grizzlies now turn their attention to the Charging Wildcats.

"We can't do anything there like what we've done in the other two games (to Bryant and Conway) where we've played good football teams, which is be our own worst enemy by turning the ball over and just making bad decisions," Northside coach Mike Falleur said.

"We're going to have to play our best football game; there's no other way."

As for the Charging Wildcats, a win on Friday sets up a showdown next week in North Little Rock against top-ranked and two-time defending 7A champion Bryant in a game which, in all likelihood, determines the conference title.

HALTING AIR TRAVEL

On the heels of allowing 439 yards passing to Conway in their previous game, the Charging Wildcats tightened things up on defense last week.

NLR gave up more than 300 fewer yards through the air in its win at Little Rock Catholic. The Charging Wildcats gave up 110 yards while also allowing 102 yards rushing.

In two other games this season, NLR allowed fewer than 100 yards passing.

Due in large part to that massive passing yardage total against Conway, NLR has allowed an average of 348 yards per game. The Charging Wildcats have also given up an average of 16.5 points.

COTTON'S CLUB

One player the Grizzlies will be focusing on Friday will be NLR senior quarterback Kareame Cotton (6-foot-3, 200 pounds).

Cotton has completed 39-of-78 passes for 681 yards this season with seven touchdowns.

He had a particularly efficient game last week, throwing for a season-high 274 yards on 12-of-18 attempts with three TDs. Cotton also rushed for 49 yards and a TD in the win against Catholic, and now has 553 yards on the ground with 10 touchdowns, having ran for at least 100 yards four times.

One of Cotton's biggest beneficiaries last week was receiver Chris Jefferson, who hauled in six catches for 199 yards and two TDs.

NEW MAN IN NLR

The Charging Wildcats are under the direction of a first-year head coach, J.R. Eldridge.

Eldridge came to NLR from Arkadelphia, where he led the Badgers to consecutive 4A state titles in 2017 and again in 2018.

"The last (NLR coach) was old-school, kind of wing-T; this guy is more of a spread guy," Falleur said of Eldridge. "But he likes the power stuff and the power running game with the stuff with the quarterback and the tailback."

FACTS AND FIGURES

NLR has only played one conference home game all season, which was the 7A-Central opener on Sept. 25 against Little Rock Central. Following Friday's visit to Northside, NLR returns home to end the regular season against Bryant and Cabot. ... The Charging Wildcats have scored at least 35 points in all six games this season. In fact, their lowest point total is 35, which they registered twice. ... In both of Northside's losses, the Grizzlies gave up 48 points, against Bryant and again last week to Conway. ... NLR has won seven straight games against Northside, including a win in the quarterfinal round of the 2017 7A playoffs. The Grizzlies' last win against the Charging Wildcats came in 2005. ... Northside tailback Ty Massey has rushed for 586 yards and two TDs. In his last two ballgames, Massey has over 100 yards, combining to run for 234 yards. He has also gone over 100 yards in four of the Grizzlies' last five games.

N. Little Rock at Northside

TIME: 7 p.m.

BROADCAST: 98.7 FM; GrizzlyTV YouTube channel.

RECORDS: NLR 6-0, 3-0 7A-Central; Northside 4-2, 1-2.

RANKINGS: NLR is ranked No. 3 overall and No. 3 in 7A in the statewide media poll; Northside is unranked.

LAST WEEK: NLR defeated LR Catholic, 49-10; Northside lost to Conway, 48-12.

LAST TIME: NLR won, 42-25, in 2019.