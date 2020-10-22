It wasn't the title Kate Files really wanted to win in the first place.

But after winning the girls singles title at the state Overall tennis tournament Tuesday, a week after coming up short in her last chance to win a state tournament, Files was very elated to receive the championship plaque.

"It's really special; it means a lot to me because I've been really close to winning state the last couple of years, so I played really well the last couple of days," Files, the Northside senior standout, said. "It feels really good to win the whole thing."

To win the Overall title, Files beat the 5A state champion (Jonesboro's Jenna Payne) in the semifinals and the 4A champion (Cydney Rogers of Valley View) in the finals, with Files taking a 6-4, 7-5 win at Burns Park in North Little Rock.

Files, who finished as the runner-up at the 6A state tournament a week ago, did admit that winning Overall helped compensate for that tough defeat at state.

Plus, Files did get to end her high school tennis career going out on top.

"It was really special," Files said. "I played one of my really good friends in the finals and it was a really fun match. We both played well and just had fun out there.

"It was a good way to end my high school career."

Files finished her career at Northside with three conference championships, including the 6A-Central title as a senior, along with three state runner-up finishes.

She was defeated for the 6A title last week by Bentonville's Ella Coleman, who did not compete in the Overall tournament.

But Files still bested a very impressive field to win the Overall championship. In the final, she faced Rogers, who was a three-time 4A champion.

Files needed two breaks in the opening set for that win. She was then up 5-3 in the second set before Rogers came back to tie it at 5-all.

However, Files proceeded to hold serve and broke Rogers on match point to claim the Overall title.

"I was super excited," Files said. "I knew it was going to be a close match going out there and so I didn't really know what to expect.

"I knew I could win but I knew it would be hard and tough."

And finally, Files was able to come away with a championship in her final sanctioned high school tournament. She was overjoyed to receive the plaque following the title win.

"I just stayed really focused and I've been working hard the last couple of months and I think that really helped, just staying focused and ready to play and being relaxed and having fun out there," Files said.