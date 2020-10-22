The Tigers scored just six touchdowns in three nonconference games and were even shut out in their season opener.

Now in 3A-1 conference action, though, Charleston is averaging 43.5 points per game and sits atop the standings with four straight victories.

"We played three 4A schools that are traditionally pretty good, and they played real well," Charleston head coach Ricky May said. "Early on, we didn’t. We had a lot of sophomores playing that didn’t have a lot of experience. They’ve gained some experienced now. That’s been the biggest difference."

The Tigers have already defeated two of their three closest foes; Cedarville and Greenland.

Sophomore quarterback Brandon Scott has certainly found his stride as well.

He completed 19-of-24 passes for 312 yards and three scores last week in a 48-8 win over Hackett. He also ran for 77 yards on eight carries for two more touchdowns.

"Our young quarterback has gotten better every week," May said. "We start two sophomore offensive linemen and two sophomore receivers. Those guys are starting to figure out the speed of high school football. The game is slowing down for them."

Senior do-it-all Dalton Curtis had four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, ran for a touchdown, and returned two punts for 59 yards.

"Him and Brandon were in a quarterback competition starting off, but all along I felt like we needed Dalton elsewhere but quarterback," May said. "If he’s not our best defensive back, he’s one of the best defensive backs we have. He’s been huge for us."

Charleston (5-2, 4-0) had 436 yards in all.

Friday, the Tigers travel to Lincoln (4-3, 2-1), which is the other team laying just a game back in the loss column in the standings.

Ozark

The Hillbillies will try to bounce back from its first 4A-4 loss of the season when they host Pottsville on Friday.

Pottsville has just one conference win but is much better than its record indicates.

Pottsville (3-4, 1-2) defeated Waldron on Friday in a shootout, 50-42, behind halfback Elijah Bradley, who had 43 carries for 321 yards and six touchdowns on runs of 1, 2, 40, 1, 2 and 4 yards. He also caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Konner Carpenter.

"They went back to the Dead-T, and they just gave it to him 43 times," Ozark head coach Jeremie Burns said. "He’s a really good player. He’s really fast. He also plays linebacker and they move out to corner some. He’s a very versatile player. When they’re in the Spread, he’s at receiver. He’s a playmaker. We’ve got to know where he’s at on the field."

Ozark (4-3, 2-1) lost at Mena, 23-20, suffering three turnovers.

Cedarville

Junior running back Darryl Kattich still leads the state in rushing, but Greenland’s Jett Dennis is close behind.

Cedarville’s defense can help give Kattich some breathing room on Friday as they host Greenland (5-2, 3-3A-1) and Dennis.

"That’s what we’re telling our guys," Cedarville head coach Max Washausen said. "He’s a tough, hard runner. He’s really good."

Kattich has run for 1,454 yards and 20 touchdowns. Dennis is second with 1,322 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Dennis is coming off a 239-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 35-7 win over Lavaca.

Of course, more importantly than individual statistics, the two teams are also tied for second place behind Charleston with one loss each in the 3A-1.

"It’s a huge game," Washausen said. "It’s always tough going to Greenland. They’re a Spread team, but they’re going to run the ball with Jett Dennis."

A win would almost assuredly wrap up a home game for Cedarville (6-1, 31) in the opening round of the revamped playoffs in three weeks.

"We talked with our guys that Friday night is a step in the direction of getting a home playoff game," Washausen said. "I’d like to see it happen with this team. I think we can make a run."

Alma

The Airedales are back on the field and ready to go for their scheduled home game against Vilonia.

Alma (1-5, 0-3 5A-West) was forced to cancel last week’s home game against Morrilton due to just too many players being out due to quarantine.

"We’re starting to get them back," Alma head coach Rusty Bush said. "We were pretty limited against Clarksville and then it just got worse as we got into the Morrilton week. We’re getting guys back, and we’ll be okay."

Those Airedales that were healthy did practice last week.

"We did practice the guys we had, which was pretty limited," Bush said. "We just took those two or three weeks similar to a bye week. We worked on ourselves and some skill development."

The Airedales were looking at possibly losing home games in consecutive weeks had enough of the players not been able to return this week.

"We were scared about that, but we thought we would be okay if we didn’t get hit anymore," Bush said. "The school was really hit hard over those 10 days, and that’s what affected us."

Vilonia (4-2, 2-1) lost to Harrison last week after opening conference play with wins over Clarksville and Farmington.

Van Buren

The Pointers went down to the wire against Little Rock Parkview and the talented Patriots.

"I’m super proud of our football team," Van Buren head coach Crosby Tuck said. "They’ve got five guys with Division 1 Power 5 offers and six guys that have Division 1 offers and nine guys that will play at some point. Teams usually are proud of their Division II guys and hardly anybody knows those guys exist on that team. For a team that’s that athletic and talented, and for us to come out here and truly feel like we out played them in the game, I’m really proud of our team. We answered in an incredible way."

The Pointers had a two-point pass deflected that would have put them in front with 1:15 left on Friday in the eventual 28-20 loss.

Van Buren (3-4, 1-3 6A-West) now faces a three-game gauntlet to end the season that includes Lake Hamilton, Greenwood and Benton, which are all undefeated in 6A-West play this season.

Due to the Covid-19 cancellations around the state, Van Buren will make the playoffs but probably face a long road trip in the first round.

Van Buren travels to Lake Hamilton (6-0, 3-0) to face the run-heavy Wolves.

In last week’s 42-19 win over Siloam Springs, Lake Hamilton ran 42 times for 440 yards and attempted just one pass.

Senior 215-pound fullback Tevin Woodley and wingback Owen Miller lead Lake Hamilton’s ground game.

Paris

The Eagles are still soaring.

Paris (7-0, 3-0 3A-4) downed Atkins, 42-6, on Friday to remain undefeated and continue their best start since 1956.

Chase Watts helped the Eagles jump out to a fast start with touchdown passes to Blake Martinez and Cooper Haley in the first quarter.

Watts completed 6-of-10 passes for 194 yards with another 75-yard scoring pass to Haley. He also ran for a touchdown as Paris rushed for 230 yards and had 424 yards in all.

Duke Walker and Ely Fore added touchdown runs.

Paris travels to Perryville (5-2, 3-1) on Friday.

Extra points

The top two teams in Class 6A meet on Friday at Greenwood’s Smith-Robinson Stadium when the Bulldogs, ranked first in Class 6A and No. 4 overall, host Benton, which is second in Class 6A and No. 8 overall. … All teams will be eligible for the playoffs in their respective classifications this season due to cancellations caused by Covid-19 unless they choose not to participate with the deadline to opt out at 5 p.m. on Monday.