Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending October 17. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's ranking:

OVERALL

Record Points

1. Bryant (22) 6-0 220 1

2. Bentonville 7-0 191 2

3. North Little Rock 6-0 170 3

4. Greenwood 7-0 140 4

5. Pulaski Academy 7-0 124 5

6. Conway 4-2 116 6

7. Cabot 5-1 82 7

8. Benton 5-2 53 9

9. Wynne 7-0 45 10

10. Lake Hamilton 6-0 36 8

Others receiving votes: Little Rock Christian 10, Newport 8, Joe T. Robinson 6, Bentonville West 3, Texarkana 3, Fort Smith Northside 1, Jonesboro 1, Little Rock Parkview 1.

CLASS 7A

Record Points

1. Bryant (22) 6-0 110 1

2. Bentonville 7-0 81 2

3. North Little Rock 6-0 73 3

4. Conway 4-2 44 4

5. Cabot 5-1 22 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 6A

Record Points

1. Greenwood (22) 7-0 110 1

2. Benton 5-2 80 3

3. Lake Hamilton 6-0 71 2

4. Jonesboro 4-2 30 NR

5. Little Rock Parkview 4-1 28 5

Others receiving votes: Searcy 7, Sylvan Hills 4.

CLASS 5A

Record Points

1. Pulaski Academy (22) 7-0 110 1

2. Wynne 7-0 83 2

3. LR Christian 5-1 60 3

4. Texarkana 4-0 35 4

5. Harrison 6-1 30 5

Others receiving votes: Morrilton 11, Camden Fairview 1.

CLASS 4A

Record Points

1. Arkadelphia (9) 4-0 72 2

2. Shiloh Christian (9) 6-1 66 4

3. Nashville 4-2 55 1

4. Joe T. Robinson (2) 4-3 54 3

5. Rivercrest (1) 7-0 34 5

(tie) Stuttgart (1) 6-0 34 NR

Others receiving votes: Ashdown 4, Central Arkansas Christian 3, Pocahontas 3, Elkins 2.

CLASS 3A

Record Points

1. Harding Academy (15) 4-1 96 1

2. Newport (7) 8-0 80 2

3. Prescott 5-0 76 3

4. Hoxie 6-0 28 5

5. McGehee 5-0 20 4

Others receiving votes: Rison 11, Osceola 9, Booneville 4, Glen Rose 3,

CLASS 2A

Record Points

1. Fordyce (22) 7-0 110 1

2. Des Arc 7-0 76 2

3. Gurdon 5-1 66 3

4. Poyen 7-0 37 4

5. Junction City 3-2 32 5

Others receiving votes: Bigelow 7, Cross County 2.