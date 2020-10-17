Southside finished with a share of the regular-season 6A-West Conference title after sweeping Bentonville West on Thursday.

The Lady Mavericks won in three sets, 25-16, 25-14, 25-8, at Chaffin Junior High.

Southside (13-2, 10-1) finished in a tie for first place with Fayetteville. It is the 25th conference title either shared or won outright in the history of the Southside volleyball program.

The Lady Mavs will now go into next week’s 6A-West tournament seeking to add more hardware. Their first match in the conference tourney is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Chaffin in a semifinal.

In Thursday’s win, Avery Fitzgerald finished with 10 kills and had four aces, while Aleigha Johnson had eight kills and two blocks. Toree Tiffee and Olivia Melton had five kills apiece and combined for 13 digs.

Hannah Hogue added 29 assists along with two kills and two aces, while Tinsley Freeman added seven digs.

Northside 3, Cabot 1

The Lady Bears wrapped up the No. 3 seed at next week’s 6A-Central conference tournament with a four-set win at home Thursday.

Northside won, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17, 25-15.

In the win, Melissa Beallis had 16 kills and two aces. Za’kari Gurule’ added 13 kills, and Thea Bishop 11.

Gurule’ and Dynasty Andrews each had four blocks as well, with Macie Grams adding 37 assists. The Lady Bears also had four players in double figures in digs (Hannah Smith with 23, Grams with 14, Gurule’ with 12 and Beallis with 11).

The Lady Bears (10-8, 9-4) will be the No. 3 seed at the 6A-Central tourney and will have a home match at 6 p.m. Tuesday after drawing an opening-round bye.

Booneville 3, Lincoln 0

The Ladycats finished the regular season with a home sweep on Thursday.

Booneville won 25-14, 25-10, 25-18.

Karmen Kent had seven kills and nine assists, and Brooklyn Zarlingo added six kills, 12 digs and 10 assists for the Ladycats (9-9, 8-8 3A-West).

Also for Booneville, Hayley Roberts recorded seven kills and three blocks, Abby O’Bar had five kills and Kate Spain served four aces.

The Ladycats will be at home to face Lincoln at 6 p.m. Monday in the first round of the 3A-West conference tournament.