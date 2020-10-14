The Southside Lady Mavericks needed a huge rally late to grab a grueling five-set 6A-West volleyball match Tuesday.

Down 12-6 in the fifth set to Springdale Har-Ber, the Lady Mavs scored seven of the next eight points to tie it at 13-all. Then with the score tied at 15-all, Southside scored the next two points to win it, 22-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23, 17-15.

Avery Fitzgerald finished with 24 kills along with four aces, seven assists and four digs. Toree Tiffee added 15 kills and eight digs.

Also for Southside (12-2, 9-1), Aleigha Johnson recorded seven kills and four blocks, Hannah Hogue finished with 41 assists, 15 digs and five kills and Tinsley Freeman made 15 digs.

The Lady Mavs will face Bentonville West on Thursday at Chaffin Junior High before taking part in next week’s 6A-West conference tournament.

Hackett 3, West Fork 0

The Lady Hornets recorded a three-set sweep in 3A-West play Tuesday.

Hackett won, 25-18, 25-4, 25-20.

Rain Vaughn had nine kills for the Lady Hornets (14-1, 12-1), while Madeline Freeman had five kills along with eight aces and 14 assists.

Kandace Byrd added six kills, Jamye Durham finished with five kills and five blocks and Kayla Richardson recorded 12 digs as well.

Booneville 3, Green Forest 0

The Ladycats posted a sweep against Green Forest in 3A-West action Tuesday.

Booneville prevailed, 25-9, 25-15, 25-21.

Joleigh Tate finished with 10 kills, while Brooklyn Zarlingo had seven kills along with three aces and 14 assists.

Karmen Kent added 14 assists, while Kent and Brylee Washburn had six kills each. Halee Villarreal added five aces, and Hayley Lunsford had 13 digs as well.