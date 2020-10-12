She's about to take to the tennis court Monday eyeing one final chance at winning an elusive state championship.

Whatever happens, though, Kate Files is content, not to mention satisfied.

Sure, the Northside senior standout wants to win the only title that has eluded her up to this point, the only void left in what has been a sterling high school career. But all things considered, Files is just grateful to play, period.

"It really hasn't hit me yet," Files said. "But it's weird this year, with COVID and everything; I'm trying to just make the best of it and enjoy it.

"I'm thankful that we're playing tennis, which we can play and not have to have too much contact. ... I'm really thankful that we're able to play, but I'm sad that it's almost over."

Fresh off of winning her third 6A-Central conference title in her career, Files now goes for that elusive state title as the 6A state tennis tournament begins Monday at the Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock.

The tournament starts with the opening round and quarterfinals at 10 a.m., and then it will conclude Tuesday with the semifinals and finals, also starting at 10 a.m.

Files will take an undefeated record into the tournament, and has drawn an opening-round bye into the quarterfinals.

"I've been working really hard and I just hope that my hard work will pay off," she said. "But I feel like I've got a lot of confidence going into the tournament this year; I feel good so I'm really thankful for everything that I've been able to accomplish."

She's had to make some adjustments the past few months due to the coronavirus, both on and off the court.

"I had to take a couple months off (from playing tennis) when COVID started and it was weird, because that's when I was getting into training hard," Files said. "I felt good for the summer, and then tournaments got canceled. It was a wild ride, but I worked hard this summer doing what I could."

That mainly included doing a bunch of private workouts.

"It was just one or two girls hitting with me," Files said. "It's been different, but not as different as I'm sure some of the other sports have been, so I'm thankful for that."

Files also decided to take online classes for her senior year due to the coronavirus. It took her a while to adjust, but Files remarked she has been able to continue to make solid grades.

When the Lady Bears' season finally started, Files took on another additional responsibility - being a player-coach, as Northside coach Martin Hyatt contacted COVID symptoms and had to be quarantined for a couple of weeks.

"I've really enjoyed that," Files said. "Coach Hyatt missed the first two weeks of practice because he was quarantined, and so I got the opportunity to kind of take over the girls for those couple of weeks and it was really fun.

"I'm still kind of doing a little bit of that coaching-type stuff at practice and I really enjoy it; we have a great group of girls this year, and so it's been a lot of fun."

Hyatt noted Files embraced her new role, and was enthusiastic about the chance to work with the other players.

"Together, we would design a practice plan, and then she would go do it and she would give me feedback. ... She relates to everybody on the team," Hyatt said. "I think her ability to work with the variety of skill level players, and we have a pretty big range, Kate relates to them and Kate relates to the top-notch competitors as well.

"I find it refreshing to see someone with all-star caliber skills also has the patience to work with players that could make somebody become impatient."

One of those players Files has been mentoring is her younger sister Liz, a freshman who is the No. 2 seeded girls singles player for the Lady Bears.

"It's a lot of fun and we enjoy getting to play together and getting to do things together," Kate Files said of playing with Liz. "Next year, I'll be gone to college, so we've gotten a lot closer and it's a lot of fun for us, she enjoys it."

As far as her college plans, Kate isn't sure where she wants to attend and hopefully continue to play tennis. Her first preference is the University of Oklahoma, where Files' grandfather, Jim Files, was a standout football player and Kate Files is an avid fan of the Sooners.

But should she get the chance to go to OU and play tennis there, it may likely be in a walk-on capacity. While there are possibly other options, Files hasn't thought that far yet.

Her focus right now is on getting that state title. Files has come close before.

As a freshman in 2017, Files went undefeated in the regular season and continued to win at state, but was defeated in the finals. The next year, she returned to the finals but lost again.

Last season, Files didn't win the conference and was defeated in the state semifinals.

So in a way, her senior season has become a bounce-back year. Even a leg injury which forced her to miss more than a week's worth of action didn't deter Files, as she eventually healed up and declared she was 100 percent back.

Last week, Files breezed her way through the 6A-Central bracket to claim her third career conference championship.

And now, she gets her last chance to walk off the court as a state champion. But though Files has been content with the way her season has transpired, she knows there's that one thing missing which would cement her status as one of the state's greatest high school tennis standouts.

"It would mean a lot; I've been so close so many times, so just to finally finish it off and feel that accomplishment, I would really want that," Files said.

"I know Bentonville and Bentonville West both have good girls. ... I'm thinking those will be my top competition, but I'm ready for it and I'm ready to win state this year finally."

6A

Liz Files will have an opening-round match at state Monday in girls singles, while Northside's girls doubles team of Ayden Huckelbury and Cat Hahn have a first-round match of their own.

Southside's girls will be represented by singles players Annie Nelligan and Cate Cole and the doubles team of Ashlyn Roffine and Kate Coleman. They will all be involved in opening-round matches.

On the boys side, an intriguing first-round match-up pits Northside's Kevin Praphan against Southside's Robinson Wright, both of whom are sophomores.

Also for the Grizzlies, Trey Rajsombath will play an opening-round singles match, while in doubles, Griffin Huckelbury and Sam Carlisle have a first-round match.

5A

The 5A state tennis tournament will take place Monday and Tuesday in Hot Springs.

Boys action will be at the Hot Springs Country Club, while the girls play at Lakeside High School.

Van Buren boys singles player Maanav Patel will carry an undefeated record into state, highlighted by last week's win in the 5A-West conference tournament.

His Pointer teammate, Parker Seewald, as well as Greenwood's Zach Beshears, are in the boys singles bracket as well.

In boys doubles, Greenwood's Jonathan Mitchell and J.J. Acosta - the 5A-West champions - will be involved, as well as Alma's duo of Nathan Gibson and Drew Battles.

Van Buren's Emily Saniseng will be in the girls singles bracket, while the Lady Pointer duo of Erica Jones and Abby Saniseng compete on the girls doubles side.

Greenwood's girls will not be competing at state due to issues related to the coronavirus.