Greenwood picked up a pair of 5A-West Conference wins on Thursday, each against Vilonia.

The Lady Bulldogs took the opening match, 25-8, 25-15, 25-18; then got another sweep, 25-10, 25-8, 25-4. An additional match was played as part of a makeup of an earlier match which had been postponed.

In the first win for Greenwood (13-1, 10-0), Hannah Watkins finished with 11 kills and had five blocks. Larkin Luke blocked three shots and served three aces, with Jocelyn Sewell serving four aces.

Allison Rose, Maddi Pugh and Sami Stilley each recorded four digs, with Anna Johnson registering 26 assists.

Then in the second win for Greenwood, Watkins had 11 kills and four blocks, and Myia McCoy had nine kills.

Luke served eight of the team's 13 aces, Sewell had eight digs and Johnson finished with 28 assists.

Southside 3, Rogers Heritage 0

The Lady Mavericks parlayed Tuesday's big win against Fayetteville into a 6A-West road sweep on Thursday.

Southside won the match, 25-11, 25-19, 25-12.

Avery Fitzgerald finished with 13 kills along with seven aces and five digs. Aleigha Johnson added 10 kills and two blocks, while Toree Tiffee had eight kills and four digs.

Also for Southside (10-2, 8-1), Hannah Hogue had 28 assists, 12 digs and two blocks, and Tinsley Freeman had 10 digs as well.

Mansfield 3, Decatur 0

The Lady Tigers are now one win away from achieving a perfect regular season as they got a decisive sweep at home Thursday.

Mansfield won 25-1, 25-16, 25-4. The Lady Tigers (16-0, 13-0 2A-West) can go for a perfect regular season with a win at home Monday against Ozark Catholic Academy.

In Thursday's win, Brooke Wright had 13 kills and served seven of the team's 26 aces, with Skylynn Harris adding 10 kills.

Brooklyn Adams had 11 aces, and Kiara Thomas recorded 16 digs. Madelen Jones and Natalie Allison added 20 and 10 assists, respectively.

Hackett 3, Booneville 0

The Lady Hornets picked up a 3A-West win at home Thursday against the Ladycats, winning 25-19, 25-8, 25-20.

Jamye Durham had nine kills and a block and Madeline Freeman and Rain Vaughn each recorded eight kills for Hackett (12-1, 11-1).

Freeman had 17 assists, Kayla Richardson recorded 11 digs and Shayla Foster served six aces as well for the Lady Hornets.

Booneville (7-8, 6-7) got five kills apiece from Karmen Kent and Hayley Roberts, who also registered four blocks.

Conway 3, Northside 2

The Lady Bears fell short in an epic five-set 6A-Central match Thursday at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse.

Conway escaped with a 25-11, 23-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13 win.

With the win, Conway moved into first place in the conference at 10-2, a half-game ahead of North Little Rock. Northside (8-6 overall) sits in third place with a 7-3 conference record.