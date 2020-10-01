For most of us, 2020 will likely go down as the most bizarre year we've ever endured.

There have been a few people, however, who have been immune to the craziness that has been this year. And to think, starting Thursday, we still have three more months left to endure 2020.

But one of those few people who can truly say 2020 has been their year is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

To say Mahomes has had a good year is really an understatement.

Actually, he's had a phenomenal year. Or can we use any other adjectives greater than phenomenal?

It all started back in January, when Mahomes helped exorcise some playoff demons of Chiefs' past, a long litany of excruciatingly frustrating defeats in all kinds of fashion.

The Chiefs erased a 24-point first-half deficit to beat the Texans in the AFC divisional playoff round; then a week later in the AFC title game, the Chiefs overcame two 10-point deficits to beat the Titans and advance to the Super Bowl.

Then in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs faced another 10-point deficit, this time in the fourth quarter. No sweat, as Mahomes rallied them back, resulting in the Chiefs winning their first Super Bowl in exactly half a century.

It didn't stop there.

This summer, Mahomes signed a multi-year extension that will keep him in a Chiefs' uniform through the 2031 season. The deal is worth more than 500 million dollars.

Mahomes then became a part-owner in the new ownership group of the Kansas City Royals. Baseball has been in his blood as Mahomes is the son of a former big-league pitcher.

And then the night that the Chiefs picked up their Super Bowl rings at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes took the time to propose to his longtime girlfriend.

So what else can Mahomes do great in 2020? Well, the Chiefs are off to a 3-0 start, punctuated by a win at AFC contender Baltimore on Monday Night.

Though the Chiefs are the defending world champs, they still didn't garner much respect leading up to that Monday Night tilt with the Ravens. In fact, ESPN's pre-game crew all picked Baltimore to win.

The Ravens had been on a mission since their shocking playoff loss to the Titans and were led by the reigning NFL MVP, quarterback Lamar Jackson.

But Mahomes helped the Chiefs generate 517 yards of total offense against a very formidable defense. He threw for four touchdowns - one to a fullback by using a softball-like underhand toss and another to an eligible tackle - and ran for another TD.

And from what we saw in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs are far from a one-man show.

They still have play-making receivers, and have an outstanding rookie running the ball in Clyde Edwards-Helaire. They also have one of the best kickers in the game in Harrison Butker, though Butker missed an extra point and a short field goal in Monday’s win.

And the Chiefs’ defense has gotten much better, and they pretty much shut down Jackson.

Baltimore was held to 228 total yards and one offensive touchdown.

So, barring any major injuries or COVID-19 related circumstances or whatever, it looks like the Chiefs are already the team to beat and are in line to win a second straight Super Bowl.

With Mahomes continuing to do the unbelievable and performing his magic on the field, the sky's still the limit for him and the Chiefs. They are set up to be dominant not only in 2020 but beyond, potentially replacing the Patriots (ironically the Chiefs’ foe this Sunday) as the cream of the crop in the NFL.

And what other good things can possibly be in store for Mahomes this year?

Well on Tuesday, the day after the win at Baltimore, Mahomes and his soon-to-be wife announced they are expecting their first child.

Ah, 2020. Not a really great year for most of us. But what a ride it's been for Patrick Mahomes.