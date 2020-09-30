The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs lost the opening set in Tuesday’s home match against Greenbrier.

But the Lady Bulldogs bounced back by taking the next three sets to stay perfect in 5A-West play. Greenwood won it in four, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16.

Hannah Watkins finished with 16 kills and seven blocks to help power Greenwood (9-1, 6-0). Myia McCoy added 11 kills, while Allison Rose had four blocks.

Also for the Lady Bulldogs, Maddi Pugh served five aces, Anna Johnson had 37 assists and Sami Stilley and Jocelyn Sewell each registered 12 digs.

Northside 3, Bryant 0

The Lady Bears picked up a 6A-Central home sweep on Tuesday.

Northside won the match at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14.

The Lady Bears improved to 6-5 overall and 5-2 in the conference with the win.

Melissa Beallis finished with 13 kills and also served a pair of aces. Sydney Klein had eight kills and two aces, while Za’kari Gurule’ recorded eight kills and six blocks.

Also for Northside, Hannah Smith registered 13 digs and Macie Grams had 30 assists.

Northside was to have played Little Rock Central on Thursday, but that match has been postponed as Central is dealing with issues related to the coronavirus.

Booneville 3, West Fork 1

The Booneville LadyCats (6-6, 5-5 3A-West) claimed their fourth consecutive conference win with a 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23 victory at West Fork Tuesday night.

Senior Brooklyn Zarlingo had her third triple-double of the season with 10 kills, 21 assists and 12 digs.

Three players - Abby O’Bar, Karmen Kent and Brylee Washburn - added nine kills each, while Hayley Roberts and Laney Parrish each got five.

Hayley Lunsford added five aces and 21 digs for the LadyCats and Kate Spain had 18 assists.

Charleston 3, West Fork 0

The Lady Tigers picked up a 3A-West win at home on Monday night.

Charleston prevailed 25-3, 25-16, 25-19.

With the win, the Lady Tigers improved to 8-3 overall and 7-3 in conference play.