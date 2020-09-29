One big question mark for Spiro entering the season was finding a primary running back.

The Bulldogs had to replace Malik Roberson, who rushed for nearly 5,000 yards in his career. Roberson signed to play at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

But through three games, senior Conner Rodgers has more than helped fill the void left by Roberson's departure.

For the third straight game, Rodgers rushed for more than 100 yards. Last Friday, Rodgers set a career high with 255 yards and had four touchdowns as the Bulldogs stayed unbeaten with a 38-0 win against Panama.

"It’s awesome to finally get some touches and show what I can do," Rodgers - who was named the Times Record's Athlete of the Week - said. "I learned from the best watching Malik run up and down the field these past few years."

Rodgers now has rushed for 412 yards and nine TDs on the season.

In Friday's game, Rodgers' first touchdown covered 78 yards. He later added a 59-yard TD as Spiro built a 25-0 lead by halftime.

Then in the second half, Rodgers accounted for both Bulldog touchdowns, a 7-yarder and a 47-yarder, which was his final carry on the night.

"I wouldn’t of been able to do what I did (last week) without my boys in the trenches opening up the holes," Rodgers said. "Also my fullbacks, tight ends and wideouts did a great job keeping me upright.

"My favorite touchdown was the 78-yard one because it got us rolling and it was the longest."

Rodgers added what made Friday's win even more special was that it was Spiro's Homecoming game, as well as having the opportunity to beat a rival located several miles down the road.

Even if Rodgers didn't end up becoming a revelation at tailback, he was still considered one of Spiro's impact players going into the season.

Rodgers was a returning starter at safety, where he logged 90 tackles and grabbed seven turnovers his junior season.

In last week's win, he registered a season-high seven tackles. The Bulldogs (3-0) also picked up their second straight shutout and have given up just 13 points all season.

"Our defense prides itself on being fast and aggressive and I feel we have that on all three levels of our defense," Rodgers said.

One of Rodgers' teammates on the defensive side is his twin brother Cory, a senior who plays linebacker.

"It’s great being out there with him," Conner Rodgers said of his brother. "He pushes me to be my best. We both go 110 percent the entire game.

"He is always around the ball and I can trust him to do his job. It’s been special playing with Cory."

Conner Rodgers also believes Spiro is more than capable of challenging in 2A-5, a league which includes the No. 1 ranked team in 2A, Vian, as well as top 10 ranked Cascia Hall, where Spiro will visit this Friday.

"Our team is really close with each other and we love going out there to compete beside one another," Rodgers said. "To compete for a district title, we've just got to keep striving to improve week to week and not let up."