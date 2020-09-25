Like his late father, David, Jeff Williams never forgets a face, name, team or game.

The score from that game, that night when it rained and turned cold? He’ll know that one, too.

So when Rusty Bush showed up at Henderson State back in the mid-1990s, Jeff Williams knew who his dad was — he told him as much.

"I knew his dad (Jerry) and knew them," Williams said. "I wasn’t around him, obviously, because we grew up a long way away. (But) we got to be good friends there."

Williams estimates he and Bush have been on the same football field — either as co-workers or opposing coaches — for the past 22 seasons.

The streak continues today when Williams brings his Pea Ridge Blackhawks to Citizens Bank Stadium at Airedale field to play Bush’s Airedales.

Bush, who is in his first year as the Airedales’ head coach, and Williams, who is 0-2 after two games at Pea Ridge, are a living and breathing Kevin Bacon game.

Jeff Williams and Rusty Bush are linked through sororities, too.

The two coaches' daughters, Anna Catherine Williams and Addison Bush, were college roommates last year at Arkansas Tech.

"When we moved to Fort Smith, I bought a house one house over from Jeff," Bush said. "Our kids knew each other, and then they were at Northside together (students), and then they were roommates in college."

Bush and Williams have another tie via the University of Arkansas-Monticello Boll Weevils.

Both of their dads, David Williams and Jerry Bush, played for legendary Red Parker at the University of Arkansas-Monticello.

"Our dads were Boll Weevils," Bush said. "My dad played for Red Parker at UAM. He was later the coach at Clemson when Danny Ford took over and won a national championship (1981) — with Red’s players, I might add."

Bush, who earned his first career head-coaching victory last week in Alma's 17-14 win over Heritage, was high school teammates with Parker's grandson (Matthew Wallace) at Fordyce High School.

Bush was a sophomore on Fordyce’s 1991 state championship team.

"He (Wallace) was the quarterback and I was the center, and he was the pitcher in baseball and I was the catcher," Bush said. "Red’s a Fordyce native, too."

Williams, who played for his dad while growing up in Pocahontas, befriended Bush while the two were at Henderson State. The two coached together at El Dorado, too.

"Rusty went to Benton out of college and I was at El Dorado," Williams said. "When I got the head job at El Dorado (2003), he (Bush) was the first hire I had. He stayed at El Dorado as the defensive coordinator for one more year when I came to Southside (2005).

"I think you can add it up … this is 22 straight years we’ve coached with each other or against each other. He’s going to do some great things at Alma High School."

Williams and Bush also were on opposite sidelines for the Southside-Northside rivalry for the past 19 seasons.

Williams, whose Blackhawks are coming off a bye week, which he hopes will give new quarterback Zak Withrow time to familiarize himself with the team’s offense, brought three former El Dorado assistants with him when he came to Fort Smith — two of whom, Justin Key and Tadd Stewart, are still with the Mavericks.

A third former EDHS assistant, Alma native Keith Fimple, left Southside in 2013 and is now the head coach at Conway.

"He (Williams) came up here in (‘05) and I stayed one more year," Bush said. "He called me after that season and said they have this job opening at Northside, do you want it? He called coach (Jim) Rowland and said, ‘You need to hire this guy!’

"Next thing you know, we’re all here."

Today, they'll extend the streak, which may stretch to 23 when the Airedales return to Pea Ridge in 2021.

So, while there will be a couple of friendly waves, both guys want to beat the other.

Both coaches have at least one other thing in common: this one will be played out on the field.

Withrow and Alma quarterback Conner Stacy started the season as receivers. They've since been moved to quarterback — Stacy has two games under his belt and Withrow will be making his first career start.

Kevin Taylor is the Sports Information Director for Alma Public Schools. He is a veteran sports writer with 40 years of experience.