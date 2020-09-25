It’s been a good week for the Chronisters.

Logan is walking the halls of Alma High School as the big man on campus after rushing for over 100 yards and scoring a touchdown along with the game-tying two-point conversion in a 17-14 overtime win over Rogers Heritage on Friday.

His younger sister, Ashlyn, though is probably having an even bigger week as a senior Homecoming maid.

"I guess so," Logan Chronister said. "I’m happy for her. We’ve always been competitive, you know, who’s the better Chronister."

Ashlyn is an athlete in her own right, too, currently playing tennis for the Lady Airedales, but she really excels in soccer.

The two have helped each other when they could athletically.

"Her strength is soccer," Chronister said. "We’ve stuck together by each other’s side."

Logan Chronister is currently helping the Airedales on the football field, especially on Friday when head coach Rusty Bush earned his first win both at Alma and as a head coach.

"It felt pretty good," Chronister said. "After all the COVID stuff this summer, we didn’t have a lot of time with each other. We just stuck through the two losses and kept pushing."

Chronister ran for 121 yards and an 11-yard touchdown with 6:49 left that bad the Airedales within, 14-12.

He added the two-point conversion that tied the game and eventually took the game into overtime.

"We have a play called Unbal," Chronister said. "It’s really power with me in the backfield. If our linemen don’t block right, it doesn’t work so really that play goes to the linemen for their phenomenal blocking. If they don’t execute that, we don’t execute the play."

In overtime, Heritage missed a 30-yard field goal on the opening possession.

Alma kicker Dane Martin provided the game winner with a 20-yard field goal.

Heritage also missed a 31-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, and Alma just ran out the clock with the momentum going into overtime.

"I don’t mean any will ill toward Heritage, but when they missed the field goal in regulation, I told our coaches to just run the clock," Bush said. "I felt good going in because of what we did the previous series on offense to tie it. We got in some unbalanced stuff and put some bigger kids in there. I knew the way we ran it from that previous touchdown how well it was going to go. I felt very confident that we were going to score. Then when they missed, I felt really confident we would get at least a field goal."

After Alma jumped off side on third down, Alma needed the field goal to win it.

"I knew what kind of field goal kicker we had," Bush said. "I felt really, really good about us scoring there."

Martin also had six punts for an average of 37 yards with two inside the 20 and a long of 48.

Chronister also eclipsed the 100-yard mark in a loss to defending Oklahoma state champion Poteau two weeks ago with 21 carries for 118 yards.

It marks the first time for an Alma running back to put together successive 100-yard games since Malachi White did it two different times in 2013. It’s been 10 years since an Alma running back has had three straight 100-yard games since Isaac McCoy.

Chronister and quarterback Connor Stacy have developed into a solid tandem in Alma’s backfield.

"Really, it’s a read option with me and Connor Stacy," Chronister said. "Connor is quick, too, and most teams can’t read me and the quarterback."

Friday, Alma opens 5A-West play at home against Pea Ridge. The Airedales hope to carry the momentum from last week’s win into Friday night.

"It boosts our confidence," Chronister said. "That night we were on the bus talking about it and saying ‘let’s go get another one.’ Now that we got that one, we want to keep going."

TODAY’S TICKET

Pea Ridge at Alma

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Pea Ridge, 0-3; Alma, 1-2.

Rankings: none

Last game: Pea Ridge lost to Prairie Grove, 35-33; Alma defeated Rogers Heritage, 17-14 in overtime

Last meeting: first meeting