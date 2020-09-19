Van Buren picked up its first win of the volleyball season by defeating Alma at home in three sets on Thursday night.

The Lady Pointers (1-4, 1-2 5A-West) also nabbed their first conference win this year, 25-20, 25-16, 25-11.

"I’m really happy for them," said Van Buren coach Brett Reeves. "Everyone played well. I thought they stepped up and played with a lot of team effort."

Van Buren travels to Vilonia on Tuesday and hosts Siloam Springs on Thursday.

Senior Brooke Moore led with nine kills and an ace. Alexis McKowen added four kills while Bri Ball had three. Kiersten Weaver paced Van Buren with five digs.

The Lady Pointers only had a couple of miscommunications during the three sets, but didn’t allow Alma (4-5, 1-2) to gain any sort of momentum.

"We have a tendency of starting sluggishly, we need to do better," said Alma coach Kimberly Weaver.

Alma’s Sidney Hatley led her squad with eight kills. Rebekah McIntosh had seven and Lillie Warnock added five. Lydia Swarnes had 20 digs (13 in the first match) and Bella Nutt added 12 assists.

In the third match, both teams traded points until Van Buren led 6-4 and the Lady Pointers launched into a 4-0 run and was up 14-7 before the Lady Airedales could get a couple of points.

Another 6-0 run put more distance between both teams. The teams traded points until it was 22-11, before Van Buren finished out the game.

Van Buren led the first match 17-8 before Alma bounced back to cut the lead by five, 17-12.

The Lady Pointers moved within a point, 24-13, but the Lady Airedales rallied and moved within four, 24-20. Bri Ball provided the final point to win the match for the Lady Pointers.

In the second game, Van Buren led 17-9 after a 6-0 run before Alma had a 3-0 run to cut back into the lead. However, Van Buren outscored Alma 8-4 to close out the game.