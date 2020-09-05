Northside began 6A-Central conference play Thursday night with a road win at Bryant.

The Lady Bears prevailed with a three-set sweep, winning 25-19, 25-13, 25-15.

Sydney Klein had 11 kills and served five aces in the win for Northside (2-2, 1-0). Melissa Beallis added six kills and 10 digs, while Thea Bishop had five kills, 10 digs and an ace.

Hannah Smith also finished with 27 digs while Macie Grams had 28 assists. Dynasty Andrews and Za’Kari Gurule added four and three blocks, respectively.

Southside 3, Rogers 1

The Lady Mavericks bounced back from Tuesday’s loss at Greenwood by winning their 6A-West opener on the road Thursday.

Southside won in four sets, 25-18, 19-25, 25-10, 25-14.

Avery Fitzgerald had eight kills, seven aces, three blocks and 15 digs in the win for Southside (3-1, 1-0).

Toree Tiffee added 14 kills and 10 digs, Aleigha Johnson nine kills and three blocks and Olivia Melton six kills and eight digs as well for the Lady Mavs. Also, Hannah Hogue finished with 34 assists and 11 digs, while Tinsley Freeman recorded 16 digs.

With her performance Thursday, Hogue surpassed 1,500 career assists in her third season as a starting setter.

Alma 3, Pea Ridge 1

The Lady Airedales picked up their second straight win by defeating Pea Ridge Thursday night in Alma.

Alma’s Lillie Warnock finished with 10 kills while Bella Nutt had 21 assists along with five kills.

Also for the Lady Airedales (2-2), Rachel James had 15 digs while Lydia Swarnes and Rebekah McIntosh finished with eight and six kills, respectively.