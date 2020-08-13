For years, the Big 12 Conference has been much maligned.

Exactly 10 years ago, the conference was teetering on the brink of extinction when teams like Nebraska and Colorado sought greener pastures elsewhere.

Then, the conference was criticized on passing up adding schools like BYU and Louisville. The addition of West Virginia felt more like a consolation prize, especially considering it's way off the Big 12's geographical footprint.

On the football field, the conference hasn't fielded a national champion in 15 years. It's current alpha dog, Oklahoma, has dominated the league but has yet to win a single College Football Playoff game.

The conference is also known for its defensive shortcomings.

And other shortcomings, such as both Baylor and TCU getting snubbed from the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2014. Or other trivial things, like still having yet to have its own television network.

So yes, the Big 12's rep hasn't been stellar over the years.

But on Wednesday, the Big 12 might have made its biggest impact since forming the league from the Big Eight and the remnants of the Southwest Conference.

For the time being, the Big 12 may have saved the 2020 college football season, which like the Big 12, was in critical condition.

Many smaller-division conferences canceled the season, along with independents like UConn. Group of Five leagues like the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West Conference pulled the plug as well.

But a big shoe was dropped earlier in the week when the Big Ten announced it was postponing play in the fall.

At the expense of a potential national champion squad in Ohio State, another solid year from teams like Wisconsin and Penn State, and teams on the rise like Minnesota, coming off a New Year's Day bowl win.

And at the expense of Nebraska, which after nearly a decade suddenly decided things weren't so peachy keen in the Big Ten anymore and was rumored to jump ship. Even going back to the Big 12.

Then, the Pac-12 followed suit, also postponing play this fall. So no flashy Oregon uniforms, no incessant playing of the USC fight song 10,000 times during a game and no late-night wildness which spawned the legendary hashtag, #Pac12AfterDark.

And also no Ralphie, the live Colorado buffalo mascot, leading the Buffaloes out onto the field.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Conference, which seems to really move the needle in situations like these, had yet to make a decision. Likewise, the Atlantic Coast Conference, though like the SEC, it appeared the ACC was still intent on giving the season a go.

But Tuesday night, the Big 12 made a bold statement, deciding to go ahead and play football this fall. Provided, of course, that teams and students can stay healthy and maintain social distancing guidelines.

And on Wednesday, the Big 12 officially released its schedule, with conference games starting on Sept. 26. The annual OU-Texas clash at the Cotton Bowl will still be held on the second Saturday in October, albeit without the canceled State Fair of Texas.

There will still be a Bedlam game between OU and Oklahoma State, scheduled for late November in Norman. There will be a full slate of conference games on Thanksgiving weekend and a full slate on the opening Saturday of December, which in years past was long known as Championship Saturday.

Then, the Big 12 will hold its title game on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 in Arlington, though it may not be at Jerry World, since that might interfere with the high school football playoffs. So it could either be at the Texas Rangers' new stadium, Globe Life Field, or their old stadium, which is still standing and will now be used for high school football.

That's still a ways off. It's no guarantee, of course, that the 2020 college football season will get off the ground.

But on Tuesday, however, after years of being panned nationwide, the Big 12 stepped up to the plate and hit a late-inning home run.

Still, it remains a matter of time before the league can officially make sure to touch all four bases.