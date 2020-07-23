Nick Phelps is enjoying his first and only summer playing American Legion baseball for Fort Smith Sportsman.

It's even more special for Phelps — who plays left field and pitches for Sportsman — when his senior season at Greenwood was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Needless to say, he's glad to have the chance to continue playing baseball this year.

"Sportsman was basically my senior year of baseball, that's what I can say and that's kind of cool," Phelps said. "We had already gotten our high school season taken away, so I was kind of relying on summer ball."

Of course, there was also the lingering cloud as to whether there would be baseball this summer for Phelps and his Sportsman teammates.

"We had no clue, we all thought we weren't playing this summer and (Sportsman coach Trey Prieur) sent us a text that said, 'There's a chance, we're probably going to play summer ball this year,' and that's when we all got together and we were really excited but still anxious," Phelps said.

"Then when (Sportsman officially got the green light to play) happened and we were like, 'Great.'"

Early on, Phelps showed hardly any signs of rust.

He got three base hits in his first two games for Sportsman. Then, in a mid-June tournament at Warner, Okla., Phelps accumulated six hits over four games.

"I was just really confident; I was confident in my swing and I would walk up to the plate thinking there's not a person that can get me out," he said.

But in his last 10 games, Phelps only has a total of four hits.

"I'm a streaky hitter," he said. "I'm hoping I can get hot for this week like I was in the beginning of the year. ... I've had a little bit of a slump the last few games, but it's nothing too serious.

"I've made some adjustments, so I'm just going to see what happens."

And Phelps believes there's no better time to break out of his prolonged slump than the AAA state tournament. Sportsman (21-7) has their state tournament opener by taking on Little Rock at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Bryant.

Phelps was already putting in work in the batting cages, working out at least four times a week. But he has ramped things up even more the past several days.

"I'm feeling really confident going in after hitting the last few days," Phelps said. "I think I've got things figured out again."

Prieur isn't buying the notion that Phelps is dealing with a slump.

"He got off to such a hot start with us that you knew a slump was eventually going to come, but it's not really a slump as it's more of him not able to keep up that hot start that he had," Prieur said. "He's still doing a good job at the plate for us.

"We feel like he's gone through a little bit of adversity but he's battling his way out of it, and in this lineup with so many good hitters that can pick each other up, I feel like our guys don't have that pressure to have to perform."

Even though he hasn't been able to buy a bunch of hits lately, Phelps still has a respectable .318 average, ranked fifth on the team, along with a .452 on-base percentage.

He is also fourth on Sportsman in both hits (21) and runs scored (18), while ranked third in RBIs with 18. Not that Phelps pays any attention to those numbers.

"I haven't really even looked at my stats," he said.

"I don't look at my stats a whole lot; I don't really pay attention to them. I kind of just go play baseball and not really worry about the other stuff."

Phelps is also determined to get in some more work on the pitching mound at the state tourney.

His numbers haven't been too shabby, as Phelps sports a 2-0 record with a 1.54 earned-run average while striking out 29 batters in 22 2/3 innings.

However, Phelps has been battling arm issues for most of the season, though he has been able to get into three games this month. He also declared himself 100% free of arm issues for state.

On July 9, Phelps turned in a sterling start, throwing six scoreless innings and allowing two hits in a win against Three Rivers (Okla.), a team that had given Sportsman fits all season.

That gave Prieur a glimpse of what Phelps can bring to the table on the mound for state.

"They kind of put a beating on us the last couple of games, and no one could really figure out how to pitch to them," Phelps said. "Then I got the start against them and gave up two hits and went six innings and only threw 68 pitches, so that was probably my best game."

Phelps throws a variety of pitches, including a four-seam and two-seam fastball, curveball and a splitter. But he said his best pitch is the slider.

"I can put it anywhere I want it," Phelps said. "That's my go-to pitch; I know where the slider is going before I even throw it. That's why I like it."

His pitching prowess is a big reason Phelps is getting the chance to continue his baseball career as he will be heading to Carl Albert State College in Poteau, though he plans to continue to be a two-way player.

Phelps also got a pitching education while at Greenwood from his former coach, Trey Holloway (who left following Phelps' junior season), as well as former Bulldog pitcher Connor Noland, now playing at the University of Arkansas.

"In high school, I really learned how to pitch," Phelps said. "That's what got me recruited to Carl Albert was my pitching and when Coach Holloway was the coach, he really taught me a mindset like how to pitch, how to be a competitor on the mound.

"That's really what I took from high school baseball, and watching Connor every day, I learned so much stuff from him just watching him pitch during the games."

Phelps, who ascended through the ranks in Sportsman's system after playing for the junior league team two years ago and AA Forsgren last summer, won't be returning next year as he will have exceeded the age limit.

The AAA state tournament has even more meaning for Phelps and his Sportsman teammates. Regardless of how the team fares, state will be as far as the team can go since regionals and World Series competition was canceled due to the pandemic.

"This is my last one with Sportsman; I won't be of age next year to play with them again so this is my last one, so I'm going to make it count," Phelps said.