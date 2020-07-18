The first major upset, at least in terms of seeding, in the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area occurred in the latest poll.

David Carter, which came into the second round seeded No. 55, defeated the No. 10 seed, Tamika Kursh, in a match-up of former Northside athletic greats.

Carter claimed the vote on the Times Record’s Facebook page, winning with 80% to 20% for Kursh.

Kursh did win the poll on the Times Record’s Twitter page, getting 76.9% of the vote as opposed to 23.1% for Carter. But since Carter got a higher percentage of the vote in his win compared to Kursh, that means Carter will advance to the 32-person third round.

With the win, Carter will face the winner of the second-round poll between former Northside football standout Ike Jackson, the No. 42 seed, and the No. 23 seed, former Roland and UAFS basketball standout Seth Youngblood.

David Carter was among a standout trio of brothers who starred at Northside. Along with his brothers Steve and Roger, David Carter was inducted into Northside’s Hall of Honor in 2012.

Carter was a nine-time letterman in football, basketball and track and received recognition with numerous awards, culminating with being selected to three All-America Teams and the Arkansas Athlete of the Year in 1967.

He went on to attend the University of Arkansas to play football for the Razorbacks. Carter passed away in 2015.

Arguably the greatest player in the history of the Northside Lady Bear basketball program, Kursh helped lead the team to three straight state championships.

She went on to play college basketball at Louisiana Tech.

Second-round voting continues for the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area on both the Times Record’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

Future second-round match-ups include No. 19 seed Jalei Oglesby, the former Howe basketball standout, taking on former Alma and Arkansas baseball standout Matt Vinson, the No. 46 seed; former Greenwood football standout and No. 22 seed Drew Morgan against former Spiro football standout Anthony Eubanks, both of whom played at Arkansas; and former Southside football and baseball standout Barry Lunney Jr., the No. 3 seed, against No. 62 seed Bryant Burns, who played football and baseball at Ozark.