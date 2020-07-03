NORMAN, Okla. — Out of the 111 Oklahoma Sooners football players who were tested recently for the coronavirus, seven tested positive and another seven had active cases before testing, according to data released by the school Wednesday.

The Sooners were tested ahead of Wednesday's reopening of OU facilities for voluntary workouts for football players.

OU did not announce which players tested positive for the virus.

Two of the players have recovered, while 12 of the cases remain active.

In addition to the players, 72 staff members were tested with two positive results.

In the lead-up to players returning for workouts, OU last week released its protocols for the reopening and how it would handle positive tests.

Players who test positive will be quarantined in an on-campus facility and supported by OU medical staff, with meals and academic services provided. Staff members who test positive will isolate at their homes. Medical staff, along with Oklahoma State Department of Health officials, will determine the length of the isolation.

OU's workouts are limited to 10 players at a time, with a "small group" of staff members.