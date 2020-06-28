FAYETTEVILLE — Jaquaylin Crawford announced he’s joining Levi Draper as an Oklahoma Sooner transferring to become an Arkansas Razorback.

Crawford posted on Twitter Friday he’s transferring to Arkansas where receivers coach Justin Stepp tried hard for former Arkansas Coach Chad Morris’ regime in 2017 to recruit Crawford out of Rockdale, Texas and where Stepp still coaches receivers for new Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman.

Crawford was a cornerback at OU but transfers to Arkansas as a junior receiver who must redshirt in 2020 then have two years of Razorbacks eligibility.

"My guy @coachjstepp was the first coach to offer me in high school and 4 years later still believed in me more than anyone," Crawford tweeted. "Can’t wait to get to work for him!"

Also a kick returner/punt returner, Crawford at Rockdale amasses 2,500 career receiving yards catching 33 touchdown passes and rushed for 1,200 yards and 18 touchdowns and netted 500 yards on kick returns.

Linebacker Draper has transferred to Arkansas also with junior football eligibility. As a graduate transfer already with an OU degree Draper begins his two active Razorbacks years this 2020 season.