Just a few days ago, I had all but given up hope there was going to be Major League Baseball played in 2020.

To paraphrase the Bob Seger song, I was ready to "turn the page." I had already adjusted to not having had regular-season MLB games for nearly three months, so what was another three months without it.

As much as I had been wishing all those previous weeks that baseball was going to come back, I was at the point where it was just time to move on and plan on MLB returning next year.

But earlier this week, an 11th hour miracle arrived.

An agreement was struck by the league and the MLB Players Association to have the players resume training at the first of July in preparation for a season which will start by the end of that month.

Needless to say, I was thrilled upon hearing the news.

But at the same time, even with baseball back on the horizon, it will be a little bittersweet for a number of reasons.

For one, it will be a greatly reduced regular season of 60 games, which means it will be more than 100 fewer games each team plays during a typical season.

We've had reduced seasons in the past mainly due to player strikes, but we've never really had a season that will be this short.

It does feel like it will be a cheapened, condensed version of big-league baseball.

No matter who ends up winning the World Series, even if it's your favorite ballclub, it's going to come attached with a proverbial asterisk and the feeling of, 'Yeah, but it came in a 60-game season.'

Then, even with the agreement that the players would go back to work, there is still some lingering resentment among them and the club owners. After countless disputes from both sides, it took an agreement that both parties had signed off on in late March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to even have this possibility of a season.

And of course, much like previous labor disputes have turned off a bunch of fans away from baseball (most notably the 1994 strike which canceled the World Series), so too has this year's work stoppage. In particular, some fans haven't liked the way several players were wanting to still get paid for a normal regular season even with a reduced amount of games.

For years, MLB has clearly lagged behind the NFL and the NBA not only in terms of popularity but also by proper marketing of the sport. The constant salary demands by the players hasn't helped shake off that reputation any.

Of course, with the pandemic still raging in several parts of the country, there is the genuine risk of someone in MLB -whether it's a player, a manager, an umpire or a broadcaster - testing positive for the coronavirus in the course of a game.

We saw what happened in March when Utah Jazz basketball player Rudy Gobert tested positive, a moment which pretty much shut down the entire sports world. A repeat involving someone in MLB could bring about even more drastic consequences.

Then there are the on-field rules established for this season. While I have always been in favor of the designated hitter, and glad to see the DH be implemented for both the American and National leagues, I don't like the new extra-innings rule.

In softball, it's what is commonly referred to as the ITB (International Tie Breaker) rule. Quite simply, it's where a runner starts each half-inning in extras standing on second base.

Part of the beauty of baseball is the fact that there is no time limit, and sometimes, it takes a lot of extra innings to complete a certain game. I know firsthand, having seen in person the longest game in Texas Rangers history, an 18-inning affair in 2001 which took more than six and a half hours to complete.

MLB doesn't need to resort to that ITB rule, which incidentally is great in softball and minor league baseball. To me, that's another sign that this season will feel more cheap than it already has.

Just keep playing every extra-inning game like a normal one, and have players earn their way onto the basepaths.

Come late July, though, I may temporarily forget there will be a 60-game season, that there is still tension between the players and the clubs, that games are going to be played in the midst of perhaps the biggest health crisis in our nation's history.

At least in some semblance, baseball will be back. Though it will be entirely different than before, it does beat the alternative of not having an entire season being played out.

And it also means we’re far from even thinking about turning the page.