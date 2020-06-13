Fort Smith Sportsman picked up a run-rule win in its opening game at the Northeastern State University Tournament in Tahlequah, Okla.

Sportsman built a 7-0 lead in the third inning en route to a 10-2 six-inning run-rule win against Extra Effort.

After scoring two runs in the first, Sportsman (5-3) added three more runs in the second and two in the third for a 7-0 lead. They scored another run in the fifth and two more in the top of the sixth before the game was called.

Nick Phelps was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Breck Burris went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Sportsman.

Also for Sportsman, Brayden Ross had three RBIs while Matt Schilling and Grant Shankle each scored three times. Shankle had a triple as well.

Carter Bourg pitched five complete innings to get the win. Both runs he allowed were unearned, and Bourg allowed four hits while striking out four.

Sportsman will continue play at the NSU Tournament the remainder of this weekend.

Forsgren to host tournament

Fort Smith Forsgren will continue hosting a AA/Junior round robin tournament today.

All games will be held at Forsgren Field at the Evans Boys and Girls Club complex.

There will be five games on both days, with today’s action starting at 10 a.m., while Sunday’s games begin at 9 a.m.

Forsgren (2-5) will play at 5 p.m. today against Texarkana, followed by a 7:30 p.m. game against Bryant.

Then on Sunday, Forsgren will take on EAP at 4 p.m., followed by a 6:30 p.m. game against Harrison.