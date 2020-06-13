FAYETTEVILLE — Lucas Coley, a high school senior to-be quarterback at San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian, told San Antonio TV station KSAT12 that he’s verbally committed to sign with the Arkansas Razorbacks 2021 football recruiting class.

The University of Arkansas has added San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian four-star quarterback Lucas Coley.

Coley, 6-2, 225 pounds and generally rated a 4-star prospect, reportedly had 33 offers to consider before opting for Coach Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks.

Previously Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers has verbally committed to Pittman and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles.

“Man, it’s a very big family up there,” Coley told KSAT12. “You know Coach Briles and Coach Pittman they’re gonna turn that around. They bring great leadership. We’re gonna kickoff this class with a boom and go bring some championships.”

Verbal commitments are non-bonding. College football has two signing periods, first in December 2020 and then February 2021.