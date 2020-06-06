FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Razorbacks Rakeem Boyd, Ricky Stromberg and De’Vion Warren were named Friday on Athlon Sports 2020 Preseason All-SEC teams.

Senior running back Boyd of Houston, coming off a 1,113 yards rushing on 184 carries for 2019 even as former Arkansas Coach Chad Morris’ Hogs wallowed 2-10 overall/0-8 in the SEC, was named Athlon second team. Boyd surpassed 100 yards rushing in five games last season including a career high 185 against Western Kentucky on only eight carries.

Boyd was Athlon’s Preseason All-SEC honored in 2019 after rushing 123 times for 734 yards as a 2018 sophomore junior college transfer even as the Hogs wallowed 2-10 overall/0-8 in the SEC which they repeated 2010.

Senior kick returner/receiver Warren of Monroe, La. was Athlon voted fourth-team SEC kick returner.

Stromberg, a sophomore offensive guard from Tulsa, was Athlon selected third-rem Preseason All-SEC. Hen played every game as a true freshman and started the last nine. Stromberg did not allow a sack in 417 pass protection plays.