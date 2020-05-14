A few years ago, the thought of Southside's football coach leaving to become the coach at Pea Ridge seemed preposterous.

To think, a coach at one of the most successful and tradition-rich big-school programs in the state of Arkansas going to take over at a school in a much smaller classification and in a much smaller town might have been perceived by some as a step down.

But with the town of Pea Ridge riding the wave of the massive growth Northwest Arkansas has experienced in the past couple of decades, the school swung for the fences when the football coach's job had a recent vacancy.

And, in the minds of Pea Ridge administration and supporters, they just happened to hit a home run with the hire of Southside's Jeff Williams, someone who has been to the pinnacle at the highest classification in the state.

Now he'll go from competing in the 7A to guiding a Pea Ridge squad which is moving up from 4A to 5A.

At heart, though, Williams is still a small-town guy, having roots from a town similar in size to Pea Ridge in the other northern corner of the state, the northeast Arkansas hamlet of Pocahontas.

So, after 15 years guiding Southside through both the 7A-West and 7A-Central, from Rebels to Mavericks, Williams felt the time was right for a new challenge.

"It was hard obviously; you're invested here and some of my coaches have been with me for over 20 years, and obviously everybody remembers the championships and some deep playoff runs," Williams said after officially being named Pea Ridge's coach on Monday night. "But I'll remember the players; that's the relationships we've built over the years. ... That's what it's all about, the relationships that you've built with the guys over the years and that's hard.

"Fort Smith's been good to me and it's just hard, but as a coach sometimes, you're looking for that next challenge and I grew up in a small town also and just felt like it was the right thing to do."

Williams also did his part in continuing the success his coaching predecessors at Southside had. He was among a total of just four coaches in a 50-year span at the school.

Naturally, Williams’ second team at Southside, the 2006 squad, immediately comes up in conversation as the then-Rebels finished off an unlikely playoff run in stirring fashion with a 7A title.

But there were other teams which Williams was equally fond of.

"You know, the '09 team was a great team and the only fifth seed ever in the history of Arkansas big classification to go to the state finals and the things that team had to overcome," he said.

"But then 2014 was a great team and people kind of forget about that team; we end up winning the conference that year, and people really didn't expect much from us. We were an undersized group, but a (tenacious) group and were great on defense that year and kind of had to change our offense and just kind of develop it."

Though Williams is looking forward to his new challenge, he's not going to forget his former squad.

"I always tell people the first couple of scores I check every Friday night is obviously Pocahontas, where I grew up and went to high school, and I'm going to check El Dorado, where I coached for eight years," Williams said.

"And obviously, I'm going to check Southside; those will be the first ones I check every Friday night and I'll be pulling for them every game because I've got a lot invested here with the staff and the faculty and the school and obviously with a lot of the players that are here today and the players that were here in the past and I'll be the biggest fan."

But for Williams, while it seemed as if he was going to be at Southside for another decade, the Pea Ridge job presents a new opportunity.

"Just in my career right now, I want to make one more big run and I think it will be challenging just to see where we can go with it,“ Williams said. ”As a coach, you've got to get your batteries going and I just felt like it's going to be a challenge for me and I've always loved challenges and accepted them. ... I just felt like it was the right time and the right spot."