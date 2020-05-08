Wendy Scholtens Wood knows a thing or two about advancing in a tournament.

The legendary Southside basketball standout played on three consecutive state championship teams. Then playing collegiately at Vanderbilt, Scholtens Wood was part of two trips to the Sweet 16.

Now, Scholtens Wood is the latest winner of the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area opening round Twitter poll. She took 59.6 percent of the votes in the contest, with pits four random all-around area athletes against one another.

Scholtens Wood, a 6-foot-4 center, won 95 games in her high school career at Southside. As a senior in 1987, her team went 35-0 and won the Overall state title for the second time in her career there.

Then at Vanderbilt, she continued to dominate. Scholtens Wood led the Southeastern Conference in both scoring and rebounding from 1989-91.

She is second in school history in scoring with 2,602 points and is Vanderbilt’s all-time leading rebounder, grabbing 1,272 boards in her career.

Scholtens Wood was also an All-American and an All-SEC player, and was also on the United States national team. She briefly played professionally in Japan before eventually moving back to Arkansas, where she has practiced law in Little Rock for more than 20 years.

Second place in the voting went to former Alma track standout Allison Dotson, who got 25.5 percent of the vote. Dotson later became a multiple All-American competing at Eastern Oklahoma State College and later ran track at Oklahoma State University.

Former Van Buren softball standout Tori Stafford, who also played at the University of Tulsa, finished third with 8.5 percent of the votes.

Fourth went to former Paris volleyball and basketball standout Lycia Peevy, who finished with 6.4 percent. Peevy is now playing basketball at Arkansas Tech after originally signing with Arkansas State.

Scholtens Wood and Dotson will both advance to the 64-member second round bracket.

The Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area continues first-round polls, which can be found on the Times Record’s Twitter page.