One of the greatest players in the history of the vaunted University of Oklahoma football program primarily played a different position in high school.

Rod Shoate played running back at Spiro before OU’s coaching staff shifted him to linebacker when he arrived on campus.

That move paid off, as Shoate became just the second player in Sooners history to become a three-time All-American. He was also the Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year twice and finished with 420 career tackles playing from 1972-74, wrapping up his senior season with an undefeated record and a national championship.

Shoate was the latest opening-round Twitter poll winner in the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area contest.

He won the poll which involves four random athletes, getting 38.9% of the votes to move on to the second round, which will be conducted at a later date.

Shoate, who passed away in 1999, was drafted in the second round of the 1975 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He played six seasons for the Patriots and also played two more seasons in the United States Football League for the New Jersey Generals and Memphis Showboats.

In 2013, Shoate was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The runner-up in the opening-round Twitter poll went to former Southside quarterback Daniel Lunney, who got 33.2% of the votes. Lunney will also advance to the 64-member second round, which includes the 32 poll winners and the 32 runners-up.

Third place went to former Fort Smith High School basketball standout Tommy Boyer. Boyer, who later became an All-American at the University of Arkansas, ended up with 18.9% of the vote.

Former Van Buren girls basketball standout Francis Garroutte was fourth. Garroutte, a two-time All-State selection who later played on the LPGA Tour, got 8.9% of the vote.

The Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area continues opening-round competition with more upcoming polls on the Times Record’s Twitter page pitting four random athletes against one another.