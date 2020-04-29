The Paris Eagles named Blain Brewington as its next head basketball coach Monday night.

Paris Superintendent Dr. Wayne Fawcett took the recommendation his school board.

Brewington replaces longtime Paris coach Mike Foster. The Eagles won 24 games (24-10) in 2016-17 but had slumped to 28-58 over the last three seasons.

Foster was 66-79 over five seasons.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity,” Brewington said. “I’m really eager to get in the gym and see the guys. I know we’ll be in a tough conference, but I’m looking forward to it.”

A native of Pocahontas, where he played for his dad, Anthony, Brewington spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Nettleton. The Raiders were 43-36 overall during that span.

Along with his coaching duties, Coach Brewington organized and ran summer team camps and individual skills camps. A graduate of the University of Arkansas, where he was one of former Hog coach Mike Anderson’s graduate assistants for two seasons, Brewington spent two seasons as Lonoke’s junior high coach and high school assistant.

“Coach Brewington really stood out during the interview process with his background and experience,” Paris athletic director Casey Mainer said in a statement. “He is a young, energetic coach that is going to, no doubt, breathe life into our basketball program and the Paris Eagle community.”

Brad Stamps, Head Boys Basketball Coach at Fayetteville High School has known Coach Brewington for several years.

“I am excited for Blain and what he can bring to the table for the young men and the community. With his background, he will do a magnificent job running a successful program that everyone will be proud of. It has been a pleasure watching him grow as a coach and appreciate him always looking to get better by reaching out to other coaches around the state.”