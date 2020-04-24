For the second straight time, a former Roland standout won the opening-round poll determining the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area.

Former Ranger basketball standout Seth Youngblood received the win in the latest first-round poll conducted on the Times Record’s Twitter page involving four random athletes out of more than 100 chosen.

Youngblood finished with 51.6 percent of the votes in the poll. He joins another former Roland standout, football player Manuel Bunch, in advancing to the second round of the contest.

Playing guard, Youngblood was a starter all four of his seasons at Roland. As a senior, he averaged 25.5 points per game in helping lead the Rangers to the 4A championship game.

Youngblood then went on to a sterling career playing across the border at UAFS. He led the Lions in scoring all four of his seasons there with a high of 17.3 points per game his junior season and finished his career at UAFS as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,848 points.

Second place in the latest voting went to former Fort Smith Christian football and baseball standout Gus Malzahn. Malzahn, now the football coach at Auburn University, ended up with 22.1 percent of the votes.

Third was Barling resident Hal Smith, a former Major League Baseball player who was an All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals and was part of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 1960 world championship squad. Smith received 15.4 percent of the votes.

Former Southside basketball standout Joe Bob Wise was fourth with 10.9 percent.

The Times Record will continue its voting for the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area with several more upcoming opening-round match-ups on its Twitter page pitting four random athletes.