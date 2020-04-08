Three of Booneville’s outstanding 2018-19 boys’ basketball team continued their career at the Division II college level as Blakley Cobb signed with the University of Arkansas-Monticello, Logan Bradley with Southern Arkansas University and Grant Goers at Henderson State University.

Bradley and Goers redshirted this season and will continue to have four years of eligibility, but Cobb got immediate playing time, albeit limited, in UAM’s season where the Weevils finished at 19-14.

Cobb saw action in 17 of those 33 games, with his best game of six points and six rebounds coming in a Nov. 16 game against Champion Christian. He did get one start during the season.

In all he scored 18 points for an average of 1.1 points a game and pulled down 11 rebounds.

When concerns over COVID-19 canceled off-season college practices and closed the three campuses, all three players made their way back to Booneville and joined the current Bearcat players in practices until Governor Asa Hutchinson’s order closing high schools as of March 16.

Bradley, during his redshirt season, has lost about 30 pounds and become much stronger and more mobile. SAU finished with a 13-16 record last season and Bradley hopes to help the Muleriders improve that mark next season.

Goers, while he did not take part in any games, was part of a Henderson team that won the Great American Conference tournament championship with a 72-61 win over Oklahoma Baptist on March 8.

The Reddies were to have played Southern Nazarene in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament, but that and all other NCAA competitions were cancelled as a result of coronavirus concerns.

All three players will enter 2020-21 with an optimistic outlook on the game and while it is difficult to keep in shape with courts and gyms shut down for the time being, hopefully they will find a way and the payoff will come next season.