TOURNAMENTS/EVENTS/CAMPS

CYCLING

• The River Valley Cycling Club hosts four group rides per week open to the public. Tuesday rides start at Fort Chaffee, Thursdays at Beef O’Brady’s and Sundays from Cisterna Market. There is also a women’s-only ride each Sunday at 5 p.m. at Fort Chaffee. Rides are often divided by ability levels, including no-drop rides for beginning road cyclists. Visit Facebook.com/RiverValleyCycling.

GOLF

March 15 — Ben Geren Golf Course St. Patrick's 1-Person Modified Scramble (If you hit your 2nd shot you MUST play that shot) 1 p.m. Shotgun, $55 per person. Stop by or call the Pro Shop at (479) 646-5301 to sign up.

March 29 — Clarksville Country Club will host an Invitational 2-Person Scramble. Entry is $60 per team, carts not included in entry. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Call (479) 754-3026

HIKING

• The Trailblazers Hiking Club is dedicated to enjoying the outdoors in the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The club leads several hikes per month. Visit www.thcfs.com for more information or call (479) 646-9562.

RACQUETBALL

MARCH 21-22 — Arkansas State Singles Championships held at World Class Fitness, 6206 So. 31 st St., Ft. Smith. Arkansas state singles is now an open event, open to all players from any state. Deadline: 9 p.m. — Tuesday, March 17. Call for start times after 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, (479) 462-2813.

PLAYERS/TEAMS WANTED/MEETINGS

SOFTBALL

• The Ben Geren Softball Association is taking registrations for its Bambino (T-Ball) division now through March 22. Go to www.bengerensoftball.com or call (479) 646-9517 for more information.

• The Ben Geren Softball Association is accepting team registrations for the 2020 Spring Adult season. Deadline for men's teams is April 15 and coed teams is April 22. League play will start the week of May 4. Call (479) 646-9517 or visit bengerensoftball.com for more information.

