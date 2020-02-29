WALDRON — Charleston girls basketball coach Jason Rucker expects his team to respond today when they face Rose Bud in the consolation game of the 3A-1 Regionals.

He certainly knows things couldn't get any worse.

Cold-shooting Charleston led only briefly (3-2) Friday before getting buried by defending state champion Mountain View, 44-24.

The Lady Tigers struggled from the field and the free throw line.

"If they don't learn from this, they'll be going home early," Rucker said.

Charleston (26-3) plays Rose Bud today at noon in the consolation bracket.

Mountain View sophomore Josie Storey scored 20 points and junior Aubrey Isbell countered with 12.

The Lady Tigers, who depend heavily on 3-point shooting, didn't connect from downtown until the third quarter. By that time, the Lady Yellowjackets had built a 34-15 cushion.

Charleston (25-3) cut Mountain View's lead to 11-8 at the end of the first quarter before going nearly 8½ minutes without a point.

Missed layups, missed 3-pointers, missed free throws. Even when Charleston was playing good enough defense, they weren't able to chip into the lead.

"I thought defensively we were fine; we made them work for everything," Rucker said. "But when you're not scoring, it's really hard on you. You kind of let it affect you at both ends."

Charleston's 20-point loss wasn't something Rucker and Co. hadn't been through in the past. Two years ago, when they shocked Mountain View in the 3A finals, the Lady Tigers were beaten in the 3A regionals by Two Rivers, Charleston regrouped at the state tournament.

In Friday's loss, Charleston's cold second quarter carried over into the second half.

"I thought we just missed shots," Rucker said. "We got our head down about it, and we never recovered from it. Good shooters and good players have to fight through it."