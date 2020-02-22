In a season full of assertive performances, the Northside Lady Bears may have put together perhaps their most profound stretch of basketball on Friday.

The Lady Bears ran off 29-of-30 points spanning the latter part of the first quarter and much of the second quarter. That turned an early six-point deficit into a 22-point lead.

Northside went on to clinch at least a share of the 6A-Central with a 57-38 win against North Little Rock on the Lady Bears' Senior Night at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse. It was also the 18th straight win for Northside (23-3, 12-0).

"We just played great as a team," senior forward Jazz Coleman said. "It was our mentality and we were focused the whole week and stuff and in practice, and it just rolls over to the games.

"We just have to keep going until we get to the finish line."

With the win, along with second-place Cabot falling at Bryant on Friday, Northside has officially clinched the outright 6A-Central title and will be the conference's No. 1 seed at the upcoming 6A State Tournament in Bryant. The Lady Bears also have either won at least a share or the outright conference title for the 17th time in the illustrious 26-year reign of coach Rickey Smith at the helm.

Northside trailed 12-6 past the midway point of the opening quarter.

Then, in a flash, the Lady Bears turned the tables.

Northside quickly tied the score at 12-all when Haitiana Releford rebounded a missed Lady Bear free throw and put the ball back through. Then Releford gave the Lady Bears the lead on their next trip down the court, receiving a pass from teammate Eriel West for an easy layup.

The Lady Bears ended up scoring 14 straight points for a 20-12 lead, which was capped by Jazz Coleman's steal and layup early in the second quarter.

NLR broke the run by making a free throw. But that was only a temporary stopgap to the torrent of points the Lady Bears continued to administer to the Lady Charging Wildcats.

The Lady Bears answered right back by making three straight 3-pointers, coming from Tracey Bershers, Coleman and Jersey Wolfenbarger, extending the lead to 16 points, 29-13.

Northside finished off the game-breaking 29-1 run on a basket by Wolfenbarger inside the final minute of the opening half. That put the Lady Bears up by 22 points, 35-13.

Wolfenbarger wasn't quite done.

She drew a foul in the act of shooting right as the first-half buzzer sounded, sending Wolfenbarger to the free-throw line. Wolfenbarger proceeded to make both foul shots, giving Northside a 37-16 lead at the break.

The Lady Bears continued to control things in the second half.

They went up by 29 points in the third quarter. They held another 29-point lead midway through the fourth, 53-24, on a basket from Quineisha Tillery, among the seniors honored on Senior Night.

"I think we have a really good team this year, and I think our bond is like even better than in past years," Tillery said. "I think we play good as a team."

In fact, Tillery was able to share the court with her sister, fellow senior Iesha Tillery, in the final moments.

"It was really special," Iesha Tillery said. "I love all of my teammates and I love how we work together and play as a team, so it's special to play with my sister."

Wolfenbarger led all scorers with 25 points, 19 of which came in the first half.

April Edwards had 11 points to lead NLR (14-12, 7-5), which entered Friday's game on a four-game winning streak.

Northside 45, NLR 42



BOYS — Without a doubt, Jaylin Williams will definitely remember his final game as a Grizzly on his home court.

Williams, the 6-foot-10 senior forward, had his usual assortment of points and rebounds in Friday's 6A-Central showdown against No. 1 ranked North Little Rock. But he made two more key plays down the stretch to give Northside perhaps its biggest win of the season.

With Northside hanging on to a 43-42 lead, Williams blocked a NLR shot against the backboard with 1:10 left. Then, with the same score and the Charging Wildcats having possession again with time running out, Williams took a charge as NLR player Spencer Simes was making his way toward the basket.

That led to the Grizzlies getting possession, which set up Jacob Joe drawing a foul and going to the free-throw line with 1.3 seconds left. He made both foul shots for a three-point Grizzly lead and the Charging Wildcats committed a baseline violation on a last-ditch in-bounds pass attempt.

"We had lost our last home game (against Little Rock Catholic), so we wanted to make sure that we came in here and got a win for our home crowd," Williams, who finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks, said.

"When we called a time out (with six seconds left), we knew they were going to get (Simes) the ball and drive to the basket, and I knew exactly what I was going to do. He's a great driver and slasher, he attacks the rim hard every time, so I knew when he was coming, I was going to get ready for that charge."

But right before Williams drew the charge, NLR had the ball inside the closing minute. The Grizzlies had two more fouls to give, so Northside coach Eric Burnett elected to have his team draw those two fouls.

Then, with the Charging Wildcats trying to push the ball down the court, Northside senior guard Noah Gordon deflected the ball out of bounds with six seconds left. That meant NLR had to resume possession before being able to cross the half-court line.

"We had some fouls to give, so we wanted to make sure we fouled them out top," Burnett said. "Then Noah Gordon made a huge play, denying (the NLR player) the ball, goes off (Gordon's) leg and goes into the backcourt. To me, if I was picking a defensive play of the game, that would be the defensive play, that possession right there.

"Then that gave them six seconds in the backcourt. ... If you give them the ball close to their basket, they've got some very athletic guys that are going to make plays. Then Jaylin comes up with a huge charge right there at the end, so I was excited about that."

The Grizzlies couldn't have picked a better time to come out of their recent slump.

Northside led from start to finish as the Grizzlies pulled off a much-needed win against the state's No. 1 ranked ballclub. The win broke a stretch in which the Grizzlies (18-8, 8-4) had dropped their previous two games and three of their past four.

It also avenged an earlier loss at NLR in which Northside had been up by 20 points in the first half, only to have the Charging Wildcats storm back.

"What a great win for us, to have the No. 1 team come in here. ... We felt like we had them at their place and we let that slip away, but for our guys to step up and play defense like we played (Friday), and that's what I've been looking for, us to play defense like we used to play," Burnett said.

"(NLR) is used to averaging 70, 75 points a game, and we held them to 42 points, so I was proud of our guys to step up and play some defense. And wow, what about our rebounding (Friday); I mean, everybody was getting rebounds, they didn't have very many second chances."

This time, the Grizzlies held on after starting strong once more, scoring the game's first six points, all on baskets from senior forward Jaylin Williams. Northside then went up 10-2 on a basket from fellow senior Braylin McKinley.

"I just had to make sure we came in and get started early," Williams said.

The Grizzlies later built a 22-10 second-quarter advantage before NLR ended the first half on a 7-0 run to cut Northside's lead to five at the break.

NLR (20-4, 11-1) then got within one point, 35-34, late in the third quarter. But the Grizzlies regained the momentum seconds later, when Williams found senior Garrett Keller down low for a basket.

Maury Owens, another senior, hit a free throw right before the quarter expired to push Northside's lead up to four, 38-34. Williams then began the fourth-quarter scoring with a hook shot, making it 40-34.

Northside later extended the lead to seven, 43-36, on two McKinley foul shots with 4:05 left. NLR got within one point once more, 43-42, and had the ball late.

But the Charging Wildcats never were able to get the lead, thanks in large part to Williams' block and drawing the charge.

"I'm so happy for these kids," Burnett said. "These last two weeks, it's been rough on us, I'm not going to lie, losing three out of the four. Hopefully, we've got our focus back right after this game to let us know, hey, we've just got to put it together and get on a roll.

"For us to do what we've done the last two weeks and lose like that and then to come back with a big win like this, that gives us a little boost going into the last week of the conference."

Northside wraps up the regular season on Tuesday with a game at Cabot and then will face Southside next Friday at the Stubblefield Center on the UAFS campus.