I've hit that part of the calendar where becoming irritated is as normal as the roller coaster temperatures that make warm spring afternoons seem like you're approaching the worst part of that coaster ride — that part you swore an hour before you wouldn't be doing anymore.

But here we are; clinging on to mid-February like our lives depend on it.

The sports world can become monotonous at times. Schedules tell us so.

This past Friday was not one of those days.

Late Friday morning, word began to spread that Lecile Harris, a longtime mainstay of Old Fort Days Rodeo, has passed away.

Harris was one of the most well-liked entertainers in the long history of OFD. He was a clown of the people.

And though he had peeled back in recent years, working on a select few rodeos, the next time I cross the cattle guard at Kay Rogers Park, it won't be the same knowing Lecile won't be there.

A bigger story was brewing Friday, too. And by the time I plugged in at Greenwood a little after 4:30 p.m., all set to take in a big girls game between the Lady Bulldogs and Vilonia Lady Eagles, the announcement was made that legendary Bulldogs' coach Rick Jones had resigned earlier in the day from his post as the head football coach of the most successful program in the last 16 years.

Jones will join former Alma football standout Eli Drinkwitz's staff as an advisor in some capacity at the University of Missouri.

You win eight state championships in 16 years and you can be declared legendary, too.

Jones didn't log as much time as the larger-than-life football stars this state's produced, like Frank McClellan, Barry Lunney Sr., Kevin Kelley and Wilson Matthews.

But what he did during that time is remarkable: 185 wins and those aforementioned eight state championships are unbelievable achievements. Love Greenwood, root against Greenwood ... none of that matters.

Rick Jones built quite a reputation during the last decade and a half. News of his leaving was going to be a firestorm, no matter what time of the year.

Valentine's Day won't soon be the same.

What will happen to Greenwood? Will they fall on hard times a year from now?

Of course not. Jones didn't built a fortress to have it torn down overnight.

As that story unfolded, and my phone began to cool off, the main dish of the night didn't disappoint, either.

Vilonia's 62-60 victory left the Eagles in sole possession of first place in the mighty 5A-West.

For now, they're in first. That could change by the end of the month, though, when Little Rock Christian heads to Vilonia.

As for the ups and downs of winter weather? It's supposed to be 70 tomorrow, then dip back into the 40s a few days later.

What's in store for the week ahead?

I can't wait to find out.